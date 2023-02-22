Folic acid and folate are water-soluble vitamins of Group Bspecifically of the Group B9. Water-soluble vitamins have the characteristic of not being able to be accumulated in the body, but therefore of having to be regularly taken in through food.

The name comes from the Latin ‘folium’, meaning leaf, as they were first isolated in the 1940s from spinach leaves.

The terms “Folate” and “Folic Acid” are usually used interchangeably but:

L’folic acid it is the synthetic form found in vitamin supplements and fortified foods, it is very stable and easily absorbed. THE folate instead, they are compounds naturally present in foods. They are frequently found in reduced form in foods and are sensitive to heat and light

What are folates used for?

are involved in many reactions:

Promotes the DNA synthesis and RNA,

and RNA, fundamental for prevent anemia ,

, supports detoxification reactions of the liver, supports inflammation control,

activate and regulates the immune system as it allows the formation and maturation of red and white blood cells and for a correct transport of oxygen in the blood,

as it allows the formation and maturation of red and white blood cells and for a correct transport of oxygen in the blood, reduces the amount of homocysteine ​​and promotes the formation of methionine (an essential amino acid for our body) and their deficiency is associated with hyperhomocysteinemia, a risk factor for cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases,

in fact, it also helps to prevent many risks to our health of a cardiovascular nature,

is involved in the synthesis of dopamine, serotonin and norepinephrine, hormones involved in mood regulation andpsychic balance.

Folic acid also contributes to the construction of DNA, the nucleic acid that contains le genetic information which correspond to the color of the eyes, the somatic features, the color of the hair, the physical structure that each individual generally receives as a “gift” from their parents.

In which foods is it present?

Adequate intake is obtainable through a Proper nutrition. Our body cannot produce them on its own, although a small amount is produced by the intestinal bacterial flora.

It is mostly found in some foods such as green leafy vegetables (lettuce, broccoli, spinach, asparagus), artichokes, cauliflower, cabbage, rocket, liver, eggs, milk.

In some cereals and in some fruits such as oranges, strawberries, tangerines, kiwis and lemons, in legumes (soy, lentils, beans, chickpeas), in dried fruit (almonds and walnuts) and in brewer’s yeast.

Recall that some foods lead to a reduction in absorption of folic acid and are:

Alcohol

Green and black tea

Caffeine

Being water soluble vitamins they are easily dispersed in cooking liquids and are sensitive to heatso much so that there are losses of folic acid with cooking that vary from 50% to 80%, for example with boiling there is a loss that goes from 50% to 90% depending on the amount of water used and the time of boiling, in the oven there is instead an average loss ranging from 50% to 30%.

In general they are therefore to be preferred raw food or short cooking and with little water.

By consuming, for example, a strawberry-based snack during the day, a kiwi for breakfast, a rocket-based side dish or pan-fried broccoli at meals, you already get a good integration!

150 grams of asparagus, for example, are sufficient to cover the daily requirement of folic acid and that is why the consumption of asparagus by pregnant women it can help reduce the chance of the fetus developing malformations. However, asparagus can also promote uterine contractions, so be careful, it should be avoided in case of threats of abortion, or if you want to delay childbirth!

Folic acid deficiency

The lack of folic acid which can derive from celiac disease, alcohol abuse, the onset of certain pathologies such as insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus, causes a reduced production of red blood cellsresulting in the emergence of anemia.

Folic acid deficiency in pregnant women can have negative effects on the proper development of the nervous system of the fetus:

Folic acid in pregnancy

It is crucial for pregnant women as this vitamin tends to protect and promote the development of the embryo.

In the right doses, it prevents neural tube defects (Spina bifida, Anencephaly and Encephalocele).

Neural tube defects are among the most serious congenital malformations of the central nervous system and depend on both genetic and environmental factors, including folate deficiency.

Knowing the genetic status of the mthfr gene allows us to better supplement and guarantee one adequate amount of folate to the embryo because it is precisely in the third week of gestation that the central nervous system begins to form.

And inadequate intake of folate in pregnancy it can also determine: placental abruption, spontaneous abortion, preeclampsia, preterm birth and low birth weight as well as cardiovascular congenital defects, malformations of the lips and palate, limb reduction and urinary and digestive tract defects.

Usually, under the advice and guidance only of your trusted doctor, it would be strongly supplementation is recommended equivalent to approximately 0.4 mg of folic acid per day from the moment a pregnancy is planned.

Excess folic acid

It is difficult to experience health problems due to an excess in the body which, in the case, would immediately expel them through the urine.

But in case of overdose symptoms such as the appearance of tremors, unmotivated nervousness, allergic reactions and acceleration of heartbeats may appear.

Very high doses in the blood could cause kidney problems, but it is really a very remote possibility.

The daily requirement of folate

In general, the daily requirement of folate for an adult healthy is 0.4 milligrams per day.

In the child and adolescent it increases with age and body weight from about 0.09 mg/day during the first year of life to about 0.4 mg/day in adolescents aged 14-18.

In the pregnant woman it rises to 0.6 mg per day and during lactation 0.5 mg per day of folate are usually needed to compensate for the losses that occur with mother’s milk.