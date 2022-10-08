Home Health Folic Acid, Here’s Why We Should All Take It: The Amazing New Effect On The Brain
Health

Folic Acid, Here's Why We Should All Take It: The Amazing New Effect On The Brain

Folic Acid, Here’s Why We Should All Take It: The Amazing New Effect On The Brain

What links folic acid and suicide? Taking this substance decreases the risk of committing suicide. A study published in JAMA Psychiatry says so. Patients who received prescriptions for folic acid, also known as vitamin B9, experienced a 44% reduction in suicide events. It is therefore hoped that these results will encourage improvement in suicide prevention efforts. A previous study, as reported by Greenme.it, looked for the relationships between the risk of attempting suicide and 922 different drugs prescribed. So the research looked at each drug for associations with increases and decreases in attempts to take their own life. Surprisingly, folic acid was associated with a reduced risk of suicide. At first, the data showed that pregnant women have a low suicide rate. Guess what: this vitamin is taken during gestation.

Read also: >> FOLIC ACID, ONLY THESE ARE THE (UNSUSPECTABLY) RICHEST FOODS

See also  Covid, the risk of infection and death increases with folic acid

