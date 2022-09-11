Folic acid (vitamin B9) belongs to the group of water-dilutable vitamins, those that cannot be accumulated in the body, but must be correctly taken through food. Vitamin B9 is used to treat or avoid deficiencies of folic acid itself which can be risky both during pregnancy and at other stages of life.

During gestation, the lack of this vitamin can damage the good development of the fetus’ nervous system. On the other hand, in other phases of life it can also cause anemia. It tends to destroy itself in the presence of disproportionate heat and to disperse in contact with water. This is very important for pregnant women as this vitamin tends to defend and help the development of the fetus. Folic acid is also essential for the synthesis of proteins and DNA as well as for the composition of hemoglobin.

Folic acid: in which foods it is found and what it is used for

Its adequate presence in the body also contributes to preventing numerous cardiovascular risks to our health. The lack of folic acid, or folic acid, derived from alcohol abuse, from the manifestation of various diseases such as insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus and celiac disease, which causes a decreased production of red blood cells in the blood, with the resulting onset of anemia.

In some cases, a high deficiency of this vitamin can lead to the birth of premature babies and children with spina bifida. Furthermore, adequate levels of folic acid have been shown to keep our nervous system healthy, perfecting our mental abilities. The daily requirement of folic acid is for adult men and women is approximately 200 mg. Instead it increases in peculiar conditions such as pregnancy, the daily requirement of which reaches 0.4 mg per day.

This quota can be reached easily by appropriately integrating certain foods into our diet. Vitamin B9 is found in foods in the form of folate. Folate is found in greater quantities: in offal (kidney or liver), in green leafy vegetables (spinach, lettuce) and in legumes and eggs. While it is practically missing in fruit and milk.

Finally, it is rare to experience health problems imposed by an excess of vitamin B9, as the measures beyond the limits present in the body are soon excreted through the urine.