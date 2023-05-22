Folic acid, why it is so important for our health: all the risks associated with a deficiency

Folic acid is an indispensable substance in women’s bodies: here’s how to understand if you have a deficiency and what it means for your health.

Folic acid is one of the substances that allows the body to function normally and is especially essential for women. It is part of folate familyi.e. of B vitamins, and helps the production of red blood cells, the functioning of the immune system and bone marrow. For this is a vitamin that a must-have for pregnant women, because it prevents any problems in the development of the fetus such as neonatal, central nervous system and neural tube malformations. Very often vitamin B9 or folic acid is prescribed by doctors as a supplement during pregnancy, precisely to exclude any type of risk for the unborn child.

Without the right amount of folic acid, it comes affected the production of red blood cells. So here is that a vitamin B9 deficiency becomes the first cause of vitamin deficiency anemia, also called megaloblastic anemia. What to do if we lack this precious vitamin? Most come taken through food, but we must make an important distinction between folate and folic acid. In fact, the former can be found in food in their natural state. The second is a synthetic molecule that we can find in pharmacy supplements. If we suffer from a deficiency, the only effective way to supplement folic acid is to take the recommended dose of supplements.

Folic acid is essential for our health: here’s what happens if you don’t get enough

We have said that folic acid deficiency manifests itself with progressive anemia. If we’re pregnant, we have to know how to recognize timely the first symptoms, avoiding the risk of having spinal or brain abnormalities. Usually the first symptom is the fatiguefeeling tired and without energy, followed by breathlessness, dizziness, paleness and irritability. In the more severe stages, anemia can lead to numbness in limbs, redness of the tongue, diarrhoea, weight loss. The deficiency can be caused by several factors: one is the abuse of alcohol, but also a poor diet of folate-rich foods such as green leafy vegetables, citrus fruits and dried fruit.

Even some diseases can interfere with the absorption of folic acid such as celiac disease, or drugs for the treatment of specific diseases such as chemotherapy. In case of deficiency or need for a higher requirement of folic acid (as in pregnancy), it is necessary daily intake of supplements that contain the specific molecule. Folic acid is not only important in pregnancy, mind you. In fact, it has been proven in several studies that it contributes to normal metabolic function by the breakdown of fatty acids, amino acids and nucleic acids. And it also helps lower homocysteine ​​levels, the main cause of many diseases related to the heart and cardiovascular system.