Follia Nutriscore: milk like Coke zero. Forino: “System to fight”

Il latte like Coca zero or Red Bull sugar free: here is the latest “masterpiece” of Nutriscore, the food and drink labeling system known for penalizing the excellence of Made in Italy in favor of junk food. A system with a very questionable scientific foundation from different points of view, with inconsistencies visible to the naked eye. After refreshing the drinks algorithm, the new picture is incredible: only water will remain in tier A, with all other drinks classified from B to E.

The classification of the milk causes a stir: “Until yesterday it was rightly considered healthy, it passes into level B if skimmed or partially skimmed, and even in level C if whole! And so is milk, the healthy food by exception, the one that has raised billions of children in the history of humanity , It will be labeled at best light green, if not even yellow as a product not optimal for health“ the complaint of the MEP Charles Fidanza.

But that’s not all, the head of the delegation of Fratelli d’Italia – Ecr in the European Parliament spends, to say the least, sharp judgments on the fundamentalists of Nutriscore: “Here we are at madness but this is not incompetence, it is obviously bad faith placed at the service of great interests. We will continue our fight!”. The lunge of Engagement it adds to the severe criticisms already received from the Meloni government, intent on not letting its guard down on the misleading labeling system developed by the French nutritionist Serge Hercberg.

“It is a theme that we have been following for quite some time. Without wanting to make comparisons, we have been absolutely against the traffic light system from the very beginning for a number of reasons” the confirmation of director of Assolatte Massimo Forino a il Giornale.it: “It is evident that the system does not work for basic products, because it penalizes some products that are recommended by nutritionists. On the one hand, consumption is recommended for a balanced diet, on the other hand, these basic products are labeled with algorithmic colors – a terrible word. An average consumer stops in front of a red light, imagines that food should be eaten in moderation or even not eaten at all”.

But that is not all. The basic elements of the diet have another feature that makes them impermeable to the Nutriscore system, i.e. the non-formulability: “Food is made up of basic products. Bread is made from flour, water and yeast; the cheese is made from milk, rennet and salt; milk is just milk. They are not products on which the industry can somehow intervene with formulations that simplify or lighten the composition to make it more suitable for this phantom algorithm. Algorithm which, among other things, they continue to modify, demonstrating the fact that the system does not work”.

The category has been battling Nutriscore since its inception, deeming “much label the single food product, considering that people do not feed on a single product but on many products”: “We need to follow nutritional guidelines called the Mediterranean diet and food pyramid, where products are recommended in their daily and traditional consumption . The Nutriscore, on the other hand, penalizes products that cannot be reformulated, i.e. the basic ones that we eat every day”.