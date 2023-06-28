follow all the negotiations on June 28 LIVE

The editorial staff Wednesday 28 June 2023, 08:18

The summer session of the transfer market, including surveys, sales, purchases and deals in the process of being concluded or already closed. Follow live all the news, between rumors and official, on negotiations of the day (June 28).

10:55

“Juve, we think about the return of Romero”

From Argentina they have no doubts: the Juventus club has asked for information for the engagement of the world champion, in the past a registered player without ever taking the field. The negotiation would not seem simple, given that Romero has a contract with the Spurs until 2026. (READ EVERYTHING)

10:45

Inter, Brozovic has second thoughts and relaunches with Al Nassr

Not Brozovic e l’Al Nassr I am further awayi compared to a few days ago. The Croatian asked for time to reflect and his entourage tried to up the ante: no longer a three-year period from 20 million a seasonhere is the new request. (READ EVERYTHING)

10:30

Arabia, Verratti reflects: offer of 30 million per season

The blue midfielder considers leaving Paris eleven years after his arrival. He has lived badly the criticisms and disputes of the last period, the Al-Hilal of Koulibaly meanwhile he reiterated his proposal shock. (READ EVERYTHING)

10:15

Lazio, here’s who you need to sell: the list

The Biancoceleste club has to deal with lliquidity indexwhich again this year is a parameter to keep under control: before investing, however, one must give up the redundancies. (READ EVERYTHING)

10:05

Baniya, Pirlo’s confidence and the dream of Serie A

Central defender, 24 years old, plays in Karagumruk, coached last season by the former Juve, who will lead Samp from July. He has the double passport: Turkish and Italian. He was born in Bologna and grew up in the Verona baby club. The Sassuolo carried out a survey, as well as had moved the Napoli. (READ EVERYTHING)

9:50

Naples, the situation in midfield: Zielinski and the alternatives

Zielinski would like to stay, dreams of renewal, knows that it will eventually be necessary to accept the new rules of a club that has set limits on the wage bill and no longer intends to derogate. The Napoli in the meantime think about looking for another one, for example, someone who looks like him, who has talent to add to an already gifted team. (READ EVERYTHING)

9:40

“Umtiti, termination with Barcelona. Then Italy or France”

Relaunched with the shirt of Lecce after a series of seasons marked by physical problems, Samuel Umtiti falls to Barcelona but it won’t stay there: The French Central it’s not part of Xavi’s plans. The blaugrana would be ready to allow him to terminate the contract in order to lower wages while the defender could move to zero elsewhere. There is no shortage of Umtiti admirers: the Lyon dreams of his return and also in Italia there would be several teams interested although no concrete proposals have arrived. Also offered bySaudi Arabiabut the French defender would prefer to stay in Europe.

9:15

Lazio, Sarri is waiting for Torreira

Yesterday the summit with Fabiani: everything is focused on the director but they are at least needed 8 million. Once the market plan has been defined, here are all the Biancocelesti’s objectives. (READ EVERYTHING)

9:10

Juve, the background on the renewal of Rabiot

Il renewal of Adrienmuch desired by Allegri, it’s official. The coup is signed Giovanni Mannanew sporting director and manager of the black and white market, who met his mother-agent in a blitz Veronique. (READ EVERYTHING)

9:00

Thuram at Inter: signing with dad Lilian

Contract until 2028 at 6 million a season for the son of the family, who disembarked yesterday at Linate and then waited for in viale Liberazione. There was also the father Lilian, ex-defender, but above all former opponent of Interwith the shirts of Parma and Juventus. (READ EVERYTHING)

8:45

“Al-Hilal Unleashed: Work on Verratti Heist!”

Saudi Arabia does shopping in Europe. After the hiring of Koulibaly and thoughts about Gattuso in the role of coach, news arrives from France, more precisely from the columns of the Equipe sensational: the Saudi club has targeted Marco VerrattiPSG midfielder and Roberto Mancini’s Italy. (READ EVERYTHING)

8:35

Rome, Frattesi: the meeting between Tiago Pinto and Carnevali

Between Roma e Sassuolo the axis yes strengthens. Yesterday in Milan the two executives formalized the agreement for the transfer of young people Volpato from Missori. And on the former diamond of the nursery, on which the Giallorossi boast ownership of 30 percent of the card, Tiago Pinto reiterated his position. (READ EVERYTHING)

8:25

Juve a thousand: the plan for Milinkovic

After closing the renewal of Rabiot, the bianconeri are ready for a new blow in midfield. Assault on Lazio which could be funded by the departure of Church or from the transfer of redundancies (Zakaria, McKennie and Arthur). (READ EVERYTHING)

8:20

Naples, Tousart idea for Garcia: the details

The new blue coach thinks of a midfielder which he has already coached in 2019-2020 a Lyon, useful knowledge to speed up (eventually) the integration process. The idea is one exchange with Demme. (READ EVERYTHING)