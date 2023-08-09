follow the ATP Toronto challenge LIVE

The editorial staff Wednesday 9 August 2023, 10:52 pm

Immediately a blue derby at Masters 1000 in Torontowhich will give away the unprecedented challenge between Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner. The Roman and the South Tyrolean compete in the second round, with a place in the round of 16 up for grabs: follow the match live.

23:35

Sinner, joke to zero: 2-1

Great response from the South Tyrolean, who keeps the serve at zero and moves forward.

23:33

Berrettini answer, 1-1

The Roman concedes only one point to the joke: four consecutive points and bring the score back to a tie.

23:30

Sinner takes the first game

You fight right away blue derbies: the South Tyrolean risks on the score of 15-40, then cancel two break points and takes the first game.

23:26

The challenge between Berrettini and Sinner begins

It begins: the blue derby begins between Berrettini and Sinner.

23:17

Sinner and Berrettini on the pitch, applause from the audience

The two blues take to the field: there is very little to go before the start of the derby in the second round.

23:01

Berrettini-Sinner, it’s not long before the start

The Granstand Arena is free, with the end of the match between Fokina and Zverev (the Spaniard passes in two sets). Now space for Berrettini and Sinner.

22:59

Toronto: Musetti in round of 16, Arnaldi ko

The other results of the day, in the second round of the Toronto Masters 1000: musetti take risks but conquer the round of 16, Arnaldi defeated by Medvedev. (READ EVERYTHING)

22:55

Berrettini-Sinner, where to see it on TV

Here’s how to follow the blue derby between Berrettini and Sinner on TV or in streaming. (READ EVERYTHING)

22:53

Berrettini challenges Siner: unprecedented blue derby

The second round of the Masters 1000 in Toronto immediately gives away a blue derby between Sinner and Berrettiniwho have never faced each other in their career: it will be the first official match between the two.

Toronto – Canada

