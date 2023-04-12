MONTECARLO – It’s the day of the debut of Jannik Sinner all’Atp Masters 1000 of Montecarlo: fresh from semifinal a Indian Wells and from the final a Miamithe 21-year-old from South Tyrol challenges the 31-year-old from Argentina in the second round Diego Schwartzman who wants to get back on track after some disappointing results. The winner of the match will play against the Pole in the round of 16 Hubert Hurkacz. The other four Italians on the draw are also on the field today: Matteo Berrettini will challenge Francisco Cerundolo. Waiting for the Italian derby Lorenzo Musetti-Luca Nardiper Lorenzo Sonego instead there is the bogeyman Daniil Medvedev. Follow the live.

17:56

Cerundolo tries the comeback

Despite the 5-0, the Argentine manages to react: he wins three games in a row and takes it to 5-3, putting pressure on a Berrettini in a set that is becoming sensationally complicated.

17:50

Cerundolo tries to react

Berrettini is one step away from winning the first setbut Cerundolo hints at a reaction bringing the score to 5-1.

17:40

Berrettini doesn’t stop, it’s 4-0

The domination continues in the first set, with the blue taking 4-0 up with a ssecond break ahead.

17:29

Berrettini starts strong, immediately 2-0

Promising start and fluency for the blue, who takes the first two games.

17:21

Cerundolo wins the draw and receives

The Argentine wins the toss and decides to receive: only the warm-up is missing and then the challenge will begin.

17:18

Berrettini on the field, another ovation

Last Italian in the field, another ovation of the public: everything is ready for the start.

17:08

Berrettini turns 27

The blue plays on his day birthday, hoping to give yourself a positive result.

17:05

Fritz beats Wawrinka, space for Berrettini and Cerundolo

Victory for the American 7-6, 6-2, now on the Court des Princes space is left for the challenge between Berrettini and Cerundolo.

16:45

Berrettini closes the day

It’s up to the last Italian on the field, Matthew Berrettini who will challenge the Argentine Francisco Cerundolo for a place in the round of 16.

16:36

Sonego eliminated, Medvedev wins

After an hour and 28 of play, Daniil Medvedev beats Lorenzo Sonego with the score of 6-3, 6-2 and flies to the round of 16. The dream of the blue ends, which remains the excellent performance against Humbert. (READ EVERYTHING)

16:31

Sonego cancels a match point

The blue brings the score to 5-2, annulling one game point and Medvedev.

16:24

Sonego collapses, Medvedev up 5-1

After the first game won Sonego he was no longer able to establish himself: fifth game for Medvedevone step away from victory.

16:17

Medvedev reaction, score at 3-1

Two games in a row for the Russian, who wants to close the game as soon as possible avoiding the return of the blue.

16:08

Balanced match, 1-1 in the second set

First game for Sonegohe replies Medvedev taking the second: balanced game in this phase.

16:00

Khachanov in the round of 16, challenge with Rublev

Meanwhile Karen Khachanov wins the round of 16 by beating Ivashka for 7-6, 6-2. It will be Russian derby against Rublev.

15:55

Medvedev takes the first set 6-3

Nothing to do for Sonegowho gives up the first set with a score of 6-3 failing to recover the disadvantage. Medvedev takes the lead, with the blue having to restart from the good performance in the last few games.

15:52

Sonego cancels two set points, it goes 5-3

Medvedev one step away from the first set, but Sonego cancel due set point and takes it to 5-3 making the Italian fans explode in central field: the comeback continues.

15:43

Sonego doesn’t give up, it’s 4-2

Medvedev keep pushing but Sonego he doesn’t want to give up: the Russian first holds his serve, then the blue stays in the game, winning the next game.

15:33

Sonego reaction, it goes 3-1

After a very long fourth game, Sonego he reacts and takes advantage of the Russian’s mistakes: thus begins the comeback of the Turinese, widely supported by the public.

15:25

Medvedev against the public

First whistles from the stands, with many Italian fans, for Medvedev that in answer provokes the audience by demanding silence.

15:16

Sonego starts badly, down 2-0

Right away due game for Medvedev, with Sonego who makes some mistakes and is already forced to come back. Complicated match for the blue.

15:08

We begin, Sonego receives

The blue wins the toss and chooses to receive: start the challenge in Medvedev and Sonego.

15:00

Sonego on the pitch, ovation for him

Lots of fans Italians between the stands of the central field, which welcome with aovation Also Lorenzo Sonego. It’s almost time for the challenge to begin.

14:53

Sinner: “Victory that means nothing”

These are the words of Jannik Sinner after the fight against Schwartzman: “It’s difficult to face your doubles partner. You could see that Diego had a lot of shoulder problems, this victory means nothing to me. I wish him the best and I hope it’s nothing serious. I haven’t had time to prepare, but I’m happy to play in front of so many Italian fans. I do my best every time I enter the pitch, I don’t feel uncomfortable on clay even if the ball bounces high. Hurkacz is also my great friend, I’m happy to face him. He won two tough games , he serves well. Let’s see what happens.”

14:45

Sonego’s turn: challenge against Medvedev

The c is released immediatelyampo Ranieri III, leaving room for Lorenzo Sonego what a challenge Daniil Medvedev. Complicated match for the blue, against the Russian fresh winner of the Masters 1000 in Miami. Sonego is back from 4 match point canceled against Humbert.

14:34

Sinner dominates and flies to the second round: now there is Hurkacz

Game dominated by Jannik Sinnerwhich was also affected by the physical problems of Schwartzman. A 6-0 and a 3-1 before the Argentine’s withdrawal, which allows the Altonesino to fly to the round of 16 where he will challenge Hubert Hurkacz. (READ EVERYTHING)

14:30

Schwartzman can’t take it: withdrawal against Sinner

The pain is too strong left shoulder: on the score of 3-1 the Argentinian yes withdraw and concedes an easy win to Sinner.

14:25

Sinner reacts immediately, double 40-0

The Altonesino puts a lot of pressure on Schwartzmanalready struggling with his physical problems. Sinner you take two games with the score of 40-0 (one serve to zero and a break to zero) bringing the second set to a score of 2-1.

14:20

Schwartzman wins his first game

The second set opens with 40-30 for the Argentine, who wins his first game of the match.

14:15

Sinner dominates the first set, won 6-0

The doctor timeout for does not change anything Schwartzmanwho remains sore and falls against an overtime Sinner, who wins the sixth game in a row and the first set of the challenge in just 26 minutes of play. Downhill game for the Altonesino who travels towards the round of 16.

14:07

Shoulder problems for Schwartzman

Physiotherapist on the field for the Argentine, who complains of problems with his left shoulder.

14:05

Schwartzman gives points, Sinner at 5-0

Twice double fault serving for the Argentine, who gives another game to Jannik for 40-0.

14:03

Sinner dominates, it’s 4-0 now

Two more games won by the Altonesino, with one Schartzman in clear difficulty and author of many errors on which Sinner is capitalizing.

13:54

Sinner immediately aggressive and ahead 2-0 in the first set

First game to close zero break for Jannik, then a 40-30 to win the second too: an aggressive start from Sinner which puts pressure on Schwartzman.

13:48

Sinner-Schwartzman, let’s get started!

The Altonesino won the draw and chose to receive: the challenge begins!

13:41

Sinner enters the field, ovation for him

They arrive Sinner e Schwartzman, ovation from the audience in the central field for the player from Altonesino. It’s very close to the start of the challenge.

13:33

Vince Ruud, now space for Sinner-Schwartzman

The c is releasedampo Ranieri III with the end of the challenge between Ruud and Van de Zandschulp, with the victory of the Norwegian 7-5, 7-6 (7-1). Now space for the debut of Jannik Sinnerwhat a challenge Diego Schwartzman debut on clay to get a place in the round of 16.

13:28

Atp Montecarlo, Musetti dominates and flies to the second round

Derby italiano one waywhich ends in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 in favor of Lorenzo Musetti. Eliminated the other blue, Luke Nardi. Tomorrow there will be a very difficult round of 16 for the Italian, against Novak Djokovic. (READ EVERYTHING)

13:15

Sinner-Schwartzman will have to wait

The challenge between Ruud-Van de Zandschulpso the debut of the blue (which was scheduled at 13:30) will have to wait.

13:08

Atp Montecarlo, Musetti ahead against Nardi

One-way Italian derby so far, with Lorenzo musetti who wins the first game with a heavy 6-0 against the number 159 in the world and coming from the qualifiers, Luke Nardi.

13:03

Atp Montecarlo, Zverev is also advancing

All easy for German, n. 16th in the world: beat the Spaniard Baptist Agut (n.29 Atp) in due set with a double 6-4 after an hour and 48 minutes of play. The 25-year-old of Hamburg thus detaches the pass for the round of 16 and awaits the winner of the challenge between Sonego e Medvedev.

12:55

Sinner, what a leap in the standings: he is number 8 in the world!

The 21-year-old South Tyrolean achieves his goal best ranking and becomes the fifth best Italian ever. (READ EVERYTHING)

12:45

Sinner and his father Chef: “Here’s how we make up for lost time”

The blue tennis player has included his father in his team, in the role of chef: “We spent too little time together“. (READ MORE)

12:35

Atp Montecarlo, Struff eliminates De Minaur

Blame by Jan Lennard Struff: the German, n.100 in the world, eliminated in due set (6-3, 6-2) the Australian Alex De Minaur, n.19 of the ATP ranking, after an hour and ten minutes of play. The 32-year-old from Warstein thus flies to the round of 16 of the Principality’s Masters 1000: he will challenge the winner of the match between Of The Sand Scallop e Ruud.

12:25

Atp Montecarlo, the program of the other Italians

Not only Sinner. In addition to the South Tyrolean, there will be four Azzurri protagonists in the draw‘Atp Masters 1000 Of Montecarlo: Berrettini will deal with Cerundolowhile waiting for the derby Musetti-Nardi. Per Sonego there is the bogeyman Medvedev. (READ EVERYTHING)

12:20

12:10

Sinner-Schwartzman, the start time of the match

The challenge between the South Tyrolean and the Argentine will be played on the pitch ‘Ranieri III’ from 13:30. The precise time will depend on the match that will be played previously, the one between of the Sand Scallop e Ruud. If the match between the Dutchman and the Norwegian goes on for a long time, then the match of Jannik may start late.

12:00

Sinner-Schwartzman: the precedents

Today’s will be the second crossing between the two tennis players. The first confrontation smiles at the South Tyrolean who had beaten the Argentine in the final of theAtp of Antwerp of the 2021 with a double 6-2.

Campo Ranieri III – Principality of Monaco