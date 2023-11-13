follow the challenge of the Nitto ATP Finals LIVE

The Editorial Team Monday 13 November 2023, 8.00pm

TORINO – On the eve of challenge between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic for the top of the Green Group it is il derby russo tra Daniil Medvedev e Andrey Rublev to close today (13 November, 9pm) the first day of Red Group of the Nitto ATP Finalsin which Carlos Alcaraz lost on his debut to Alexander Zverev. Follow the match in direct…

22:27

Medvedev keeps Rublev at a safe distance: 3-1

Service delivered smoothly by Medvedev, who keeps Rublev at a safe distance in this second set: 3-1 the result in his favor.

22:24

Rublev is also there, who remains in the game

Reaction from Rublev, who holds serve to the advantages and wins his first game in the second set: Medvedev, who won the first, is now ahead 2-1.

22:19

Medvedev gives magic and extends: 2-0

Game balanced and resolved with a couple of spells Medvedev, who consolidates the previous break and takes a 2-0 lead against Rublev in the second set.

22:14

Medvedev suffered a break in the second set

Still shaken by the first set lost Rublev goes down 0-40, cancels three break points but with two consecutive errors to the advantages gives up serve: Medvedev immediately breaks in the second set which sees him ahead 1-0.

22:07

Medvedev saves four break points and wins the first set: 6-4

Down 15-40 due to a double fault, Medvedev still manages to get back to the surface: cancels the two break points plus two more at the advantages and on the fourth useful chance wins the game that counts for the first set (6-4) in the match against Rublev.

21:53

Rublev gets angry with a fan but holds serve

Still nervous about the three unused break points in the previous game, during the game Rublev shouts annoyed at a fan but he still manages to hold serve and stay in the match: Medvedev now ahead 5-4 and ready to serve for the match.

21:49

Medvedev saves three break points and extends: 5-3

Down 15-40, Medvedev he cancels two break points and then another advantagethus holding the service and taking a 5-3 lead against Rublev in the first set.

21:41

Break by Medvedev who goes to 4-3

Volley blasted by Rublev e this time the first break point for Medvedev is goodwho breaks the opponent’s serve and takes it ahead for the first time (4-3) in this first set.

21:37

Medvedev is there, new tie: 3-3

Medvedev holds service easily and brings the result back into balance (3-3) in the first set of the challenge with Rublev.

21:33

Rublev holds serve, Medvedev follows

First round of service held without worries for Rublevwho takes the lead (3-2) over Medvedev in the first set.

21:29

Medvedev holds serve: 2-2

Medvedev he closes the fourth game with an ace: service held e parity again with Rublev (2-2) in the first set.

21:25

Rublev cancels three break points and gets back ahead

Down 0-40, Rublev cancels three break points and then surpasses Medvedev in the advantages, returning ahead 2-1 in the first set.

21:20

Medvedev replies and makes it 1-1

Medvedev replies that he keeps his serve at zero and catches Rublev at 1-1 in the first set.

21:18

Rublev cancels a break point and holds serve

Rublev cancels a break point and manages to hold serve in the first game of the match, taking a 1-0 lead against Medvedev.

21:12

Medvedev-Rublev: match started

The challenge between the two Russians has begun Medvedev is Rublevwhich closes the first day of Red Group at the Nitto ATP Finals. Rublev serves first.

21:05

Medvedev and Rublev on the pitch for the warm-up

A few minutes late compared to the scheduled start time (9pm) for the challenge between Medvedev is Rublevwhich have entered the field now and shortly they will do the warm-up.

20:54

Medvedev-Rublev, a derby ‘in famiglia’

A ‘family’ derby between Medvedev and Rublev, the latter baptismal godfather of Alisa, daughter of his compatriot born last year.

20:48

Nitto ATP Finals, Sinner also triumphs in the ratings

Sinner champion on the pitch and also in the audience: the opening match of Nitto Atp Finals won by the blue against Tsitsipas and recorded record numbers… (LEARN MORE)

20:37

A former Juventus player in the stands at the Pala Alpitour

He was a former Juventus player today in the stands at the Pala Alpitour to watch the match Nitto Atp Finals lost by Alcaraz against Zverev. Here’s who he is… (VIDEO)

20:25

Alcaraz ko: Zverev starts strong in the Red Group

In the afternoon, prima di Medvedev-Rublevthe first challenge took place Red Group of the Nitto ATP Finals that he saw Alcaraz losing to Zverev… (READ EVERYTHING)

20:12

Medvedev-Rublev, where to see it on TV

The challenge between Medvedev e Rublev all Nitto Atp Finalswhich closes the program Red Groupwill be broadcast in live TV and streaming. Here’s where… (ALL DETAILS)

20:00

Medvedev-Rublev, and precedents

There are 8 of them the precedents between the 27 year old Medvedev (no. 3 in the world) and the 26 year old Rublev (no. 5 ATP): 6 successes for the former in this Russian derby against 2 for the younger compatriot. The two matches played this year were both won by Medvedev, the first in two sets in the final in Dubai and the second in three sets in the quarterfinals of the US Open. In 2022 however, in the only precedent at the Nitto ATP Finals, it was Rublev who prevailed (in tre set al round-robin).

Alpitour altarpiece, Turin

Share this: Facebook

X

