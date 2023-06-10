follow the Champions League final LIVE

ISTANBUL (Türkiye) – 13 years after the triumph of theInter of Mourinho that of Simone Inzaghi dreams of a new venture at the Ataturk stadium in Istanbulwhere today (Saturday 10 June, 21) will challenge the Manchester City by Pep Guardiola in finale in the Champions League. Follow the game on direct…

22:50

45′ Five minutes of added time

Last five minutes of hope for Inzaghi’s team: the referee allowed five minutes of added time

22:48

88′ Inter are very close to equalizing!

Lukaku misses a sensational opportunity: the striker’s header is rejected by Ederson

22:44

84′ Other changes in Inter

Inzaghi inserts Mkhitaryan and D’Ambrosio

22:43

83′ Lukaku booked

The Nerazzurri center forward is sanctioned by the referee

22:37

77′ Onana avoids doubling

The Nerazzurri goalkeeper saved from a tricky shot by Foden after a great personal action by the English player

22:35

75′ Inzaghi inserts fresh players

Bastoni and Dumfries leave for Inter for Gosens and Bellanova

22:30

70′ Inter cross!

Nerazzurri very close to equalizing with Dimarco’s header that ends on the crossbar!

22:28

68′ Manchester City lead! Rodri goal

The English find the opening goal: Rodri’s right-footed shot from inside the area: 1-0

22:23

63′ Bastoni resolves a dangerous situation

The Nerazzurri defender blocks a restart from the English, with the Inter defense badly positioned

22:19

59′ Barella booked

Incorrect intervention on the edge of the area by the midfielder who is booked: first card of the match

22:18

58′ Chance for Inter

Akanji’s mistake, Lautaro ignores the insertion of Lukaku and Brozovic and shoots on goal: Ederson rejects the threat

22:16

56′ Dzeko exits, Lukaku enters

The Bosnian center forward has cramps and asks for the change: Lukaku enters in his place

22:14

54′ Manchester City keep pressing

Guardiola’s men return to preside over the Nerazzurri trocar, but Inter defend themselves in order

22:10

50′ Onana’s lightness!

The goalkeeper loses the ball by making a mistake with his foot support, Manchester City don’t take advantage of it

22:05

46′ Manchester City go forward again

Guardiola’s team resumes the match in the world in which they ended it in the first half, Inter all behind the ball line

22:04

The second half begins

Teams lined up on the pitch and ready to restart after a first half stingy with emotions

21:47

45′ + 2′ The first half ends: scoreless

The teams return to the locker room for the break: game blocked and few chances

21:46

45′ + 1′ Left footed by Akanji, high

Manchester City’s last attempt is a shot by Akanji that goes over the crossbar

21:45

45′ Two minutes of added time

The match is still blocked on the result of 0-0: the referee has allowed two minutes of added time

21:42

42′ Manchester City ends the first half up front

Now Guardiola’s formation is back to press: the Nerazzurri all in their own frontline

21:35

35′ Esce De Bruyne, entered Foden

The Belgian midfielder can’t make it and is forced to surrender; First change for Manchester City, Phil Foden comes on for De Bruyne

21:33

33′ Problems for De Bruyne

Foden gets off the bench and warm-up begins: Guardiola assesses the conditions of the Belgian midfielder who will remain on the pitch for the moment

21:27

Miracle of Onana!

Haaland escapes Acerbi’s guard and kicks with his left foot, the Inter goalkeeper saves himself with an awkward but effective intervention

21:26

26′ Barella looks for a shot from distance

The Inter midfielder tries to surprise goalkeeper Ederson off the posts, but the shot is inaccurate

21:21

21′ Lautaro does not take advantage of a restart

The Argentine is unable to serve Dzeko, the English defense recovers

21:14

14′ First corner for Inter

Dimarco goes from the flag, but the Nerazzurri are unable to be dangerous

21:10

10′ Manchester City proactive at the start

In the first ten minutes, the English formation was more proactive, Inter defended in an orderly manner

21:06

6′ Bernardo Silva touches the post

The first English threat bears the signature of Bernardo Silva who kicks with a left foot from a tight angle, touching the post to the right of Onana

21:03

3′ Haaland threatens Inter’s goal

The Norwegian’s left foot misses the mark, but the game was stopped for offside

21:00

1′ The final has begun!

The first ball is played by Inter with Lautaro.

20:57

The teams enter the field for the final

Manchester City and Inter entered the pitch on the Ataturk Stadium pitch: everything is ready for kick-off of the 2023 Champions League Final

20:48

The final ceremony begins

The Kick off show organized by UEFA has begun, with a musical show that will anticipate the teams’ entry onto the field. Games of lights and fireworks accompany the mini concert

20:38

The teams return to the locker room

After the pre-match warm-up, the two teams returned to the locker room to put on the official uniforms for the final. Kick-off scheduled for 9pm.

20:35

The speaker announces the official formations

Inter fans make themselves heard inside the Ataturk stadium as Simone Inzaghi’s deployment is announced

20:24

Totti: “I would take De Bruyne away from Guardiola”

“It’s a magical night for Inter – underlines the former Roma captain – let’s hope that an Italian team will be able to bring home at least one trophy. It’s a difficult game. I’ve never played against Guardiola’s team, but at the moment they are the strongest formation in the world. We need to find the spaces and the right restarts. Lautaro? We’re talking about a great champion, he made a stratospheric championship, let’s hope he can continue on the same path tonight. If I could remove a player from City, I would remove De Bruyne.”

20:20

Manchester City enters the field

Guardiola’s team begins the warm-up on the ground of the Ataturk stadium

20:16

Materazzi: “Inter will have to suffer”

“I’m just trying to keep the boys up, they play as a family – underlines the former Nerazzurri defender – and even we who won the Treble are still a family. And this is the difference that led us to win everything. Only Acerbi will not be enough on Haaland, we will have to defend as a team, we will have to suffer as a team. Now let’s hope that the boys complete the work, but there will be suffering. Acerbi, Barella, Calhanoglu and Lautaro can be the decisive men.”

20:12

Inter on the pitch for the warm-up

The Nerazzurri fans welcome Simone Inzaghi’s team with a roar as they begin their pre-match warm-up

20:05

Marotta: The club has done a great job

A few minutes before kick-off for the Champions League final, the Nerazzurri CEO praised the work of the management. “Ambition has brought us up to here, the club has done a great job to build this team. Inzaghi is constantly growing, he has accumulated a lot of experience at Inter. We will play it all the way against a battleship.”

20:00

Onana: “Ready to return to Milan with the Cup”

“We are a strong team, we are Inter – says Inter goalkeeper Onana a few minutes before the match – and for that we must always win. We play against the strongest team in the world. But the final is not played, you win. It will be a difficult match, we know how to suffer, and if we succeed in our intention, we will return to Milan with the cup.”

19:47

Manchester City enter the field

Guardiola’s team is on the field for the walk aroundbut most of the English fans are still outside the Ataturk stadium

19:40

The official formations

Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Emerson; Akanji, Ruben Dias, Aké; Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland. All. Guardiola

Inter (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Dzeko, Lautaro. Herds Inzaghi

19:36

Manchester City has arrived at Ataturk

Even the coach of the English team arrives at the stadium a few minutes late compared to Inter

19:35

Inter will play with the classic kit

The television footage reveals the details inside the Inter dressing room: Inzaghi’s team will go down with the classic Nerazzurri striped shirt and black shorts.

19:20

Inter arrives at the Ataturk Stadium

The Nerazzurri have just arrived at the stadium after a journey of around fifty minutes. The Manchester City coach is still stuck in Istanbul traffic.

Istanbul (Türkiye), Ataturk stadium