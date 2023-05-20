follow the press conference and the words LIVE

NAPOLI – The Italian champions against the Champions League finalists: even if Napoli-Inter in terms of standings counts only for the Nerazzurri, the Maradona match promises a great show. Follow Spalletti’s press conference live.

Naples, the probable formation against Inter

15:40

Spalletti: “We have to fight to win the Champions League”

“Ask Di Lorenzo and Santoro what I said to the team after last year’s third place. And now I’m asking myself because we have to improve on what we’ve done, because we have to fight to win the Champions League.”

15:32

Spalletti: “I didn’t refuse the raise, I didn’t have any other offers”

“There was no need to make any negotiations, I didn’t refuse any salary increase, I don’t have to pay any clause, I don’t have to do anything. It’s not true that I’ve received offers to coach elsewhere, it’s false. It’s not true who are waiting for another team to coach, false. Whoever writes these things writes falsehoods or whatever suits them”.

15:26

Spalletti’s letter to the Neapolitans: “I gave everything”

“This is a perfect squad to aim for the top, the boys showed what they’re wearing so it’s legible where to change something. A letter to the Neapolitans? I gave them all the time I had, my skills, I tried to give the best for my experience and for doing this job at its best. I received much more than I gave”.

15:21

Spalletti and congratulations to Mourinho

“Inter? We still have a lot of stimuli because the players we have are like that, they have an iron discipline towards themselves. The stimulating thing, as well as being deservedly Champions finalists, is that we beat everyone in this championship except Inter I also congratulate Mourinho’s Roma and Italiano’s Fiorentina, they are very important results from which we can all take advantage.”

15:15

Spalletti: “Napoli will have an important future”

“It’s difficult to start from the eighth place, as you all thought, and win. Napoli will have an important future because the correct steps have been taken, it’s easier for me to work in this situation here than when I arrived.”

15:10

Spalletti responds to “clipped wings”

“Do I feel my wings clipped? I don’t know what it means, you have to ask the president, this thing is not inherent in what we said to each other that time at dinner. For what I want to do, I don’t need a pair of wings, I need a pair of boots, I don’t have to fly anywhere. The contract? The president has to say it, I defined everything at that dinner a week ago, I clarified everything, everything has been clear since that evening there”.

14:55

Soon the beginning of the conference

Spalletti’s press conference will get underway in about five minutes. The coach will analyze Napoli’s match against Inter, but there is a lot of expectation to understand if he will also concede a few jokes to explain his future.

14:40

All the names for after Spalletti

Waiting to understand what will be the fate of Spalletti, in Naples they begin to think about the replacement. Among the names on the list there are also Antonio Conte and Roberto De Zerbi. READ EVERYTHING

Naples, but what’s going on?





14:27

Will Spalletti talk about his future?

Who knows if Spalletti will also talk about his future, which appears far from Naples, and will respond to the words of De Laurentiis, who declared: “I can’t clip anyone’s wings, but be thankful”. READ EVERYTHING

14:12

De Laurentiis and the background on Spalletti

The Napoli president made some statements and revealed a particular anecdote about the meetings with the blue coach: “He scared me…”. READ EVERYTHING

14:00

The time of Spalletti’s conference

The starting time of Spalletti’s press conference on the eve of Napoli-Inter is set at 3 pm.

Castel Volturno – Caserta