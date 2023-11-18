follow the semi-final of the Nitto ATP Finals LIVE

The Editorial Staff Saturday 18 November 2023, 09:59

TORINO – Here we are, the wait is about to end: after becoming the first Italian tennis player to achieve qualification at semi-finals from the Nitto ATP Finals, Jannik Sinner he wants to continue dreaming: the challenge to the Russian Daniil Medvedev (not before 2.30pm al Alpitour shovel Of Torino) is in fact worth access to the final of the ‘masters tournament’. Whoever passes the round will compete for the prestigious title a one of the sacred monsters of world tennis: Carlos Alcaraz o Novak Djokovic. Follow the match live.

11:41

Medvedev, so many laughs in training

Il russo is concluding his training in the name of serenity: laughter and jokes with his team. The 27-year-old Muscovite doesn’t seem to feel the pain voltage dell’semi-final awaited from the Nitto ATP Finals against Jannik Sinner.

11:38

Nitto ATP Finals, it’s Sinner-Mania!

Not just the little ones, Sinner it’s a phenomenon per every age. They know something about it Rai and Skywho during the match against Rune they placed in front of the television 2,581,000 spectators and 13.37% share on Rai 2 and 653,000 viewers (with 3.5% share) on Sky Sport. In these terms the comparison with Tomba, Rossi and the other greats of Italian sport It holds up perfectly, but Jannik more than their numbers he dreams of their successes: «Am I like Tomba and Rossi? They are on another level. Both have done sensational things, won a lot and had long careers. I’ve just started».

11:30

Sinner, the wait before the semi-final: watch his training

Il blue champion it warms up to Torino: and it is one show.

11:23

Medvedev si allena

Also the russo begins onfinishing training a just over three hours from waiting semi-final of the Nitto ATP Finals against Jannik Sinner.

11:20

Sinner finishes training and crosses Medvedev

L’South Tyrolean concludes his finishing training and crosses the russo which enters the central field of the Alpitour shovel: Now it’s his turn.

11:17

Turin pushes Sinner: he dreams of the feat

The bedlam of the PalaAlpitour is ready to support Sinner with the usual passion. Indeed, with something more. The Prefecture and the Provincial Supervisory Commission have in fact unlockedare federal requestthe sale of an additional 300 tickets per each of the latest four sessions of the event. The (football) stadium cheering will be even more infernal. There are tennis players who suffer from a heated environment, whether for or against. Sinner he has already shown that he takes strength from every roar.

11:07

Sinner, the finishing continues

L’sky bluein great shape on the central field of the Alpitour shovel Of Torino for training finishingis trying the smash not jokes.

11:02

Sinner, the finishing before Medvedev

The 22 year old from San Candido is preparing for thehighly anticipated semi-final from the Nitto ATP Finals against the Russian: training begins finishing for blue, with baseline exchanges e volee under his watchful eye team. Jannik moves without any problem: physically he is at the topthe problem at back it’s just a distant memory.

10:58

ATP Finals, the prestigious trophy

here is the trophy from the Nitto ATP Finals. Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic: who will raise the cup to Alpitour shovel Of Torino?

10:48

Sinner on the pitch at Pala Alpitour

The 22 year old from San Candido makes his entrance onto the pitch, greeted by applause from the fans. The sparring partner of Jannik, Nishesh Basavareddy, is warming up. Soon we will start with thefinishing training.

10:43

Medvedev provokes Sinner: the phrase in the press conference ignites the semi-final

Il russo ready for the challenge against ours sky blue: “He’s incredible and can do whatever he wants but in the end…”. (HERE THE STATEMENTS)

10:35

Sinner-Medvedev, the precedents

The Italian and the Russian faced each other well eight timesof which be on the indoor cement. The Russian is ahead 6-2 but the last ones two challenges they ended up in the hands of Jannik. The first crossing dates back to the quarter final of theATP Marseille of the 2020just before the stop for the Covid: Sinner he played a first set to applause and then fell to the distance. Medvedev he continued to win without any particular worries for years, except in one circumstance: precisely a Torinoat Finals of the 2021, Sinner he procured due match-point before giving in to tie-break of the third set. The turning point came in a fairytale 2023 between Beijing e Vienna: the 22 year old from San Candido has indeed conquered both finals demonstrating that he knows how to win two different ways: thanks to now known variations (net attacks, serves & volleys, short balls) in the first case, playing a arm wrestling In the second.

10:25

Sinner, how much will he earn if he beats Medvedev and wins the Nitto ATP Finals

Only theSouth Tyrolean can still win the record prize moneyreserved for those who are undefeatedand do jackpot. (LEARN MORE)

10:15

Nitto ATP Finals, everything is ready at the Pala Alpitour for the semi-finals

Sinner-Medvedev e Alcaraz-Djokovicthe wait rises to Torino for the two super challenges.

10:10

Sinner-Medvedev, what a wait in Turin

Contagious enthusiasm in city for the eagerly awaited semi-final which will pit the Italian and the Russian against each other. Boiling atmosphere near the Pala Alpitar: with the opening of the fan villagethe first fans.

10:05

Sinner, the morning program before the challenge against Medvedev

The blue will take to the central court at 10:45 for finishing half an hour with the same sparring partner of yesterday, the American Nishesh Basavareddy. Then it will be the Russian’s turn, who he will always train with Basavareddy.

10:00

Sinner-Medvedev: how to follow the match on TV and streaming

Everything you need to know aboutawaiting challenge between the’sky blue and the russo al Alpitour shovel Of Torino. (HERE THE DETAILS)

Alpitour altarpiece, Turin

