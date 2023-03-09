The eucalyptus is an attractive evergreen tree grown primarily for its foliage and peeling bark. These trees can grow quite large if not pruned. But by using certain pruning techniques, you can also enjoy this tree in a small garden. How should you prune eucalyptus, you will learn in this article!

What you should know about the different eucalyptus species

Eucalyptus is native to Australia, where more than 600 different species have been counted. In Europe, eucalyptus is now also planted in the Mediterranean countries, England and Scotland. Eucalyptus is not really hardy in Germany, although some species tolerate frost themselves. They are usually vigorous trees that grow too large to be kept as a container plant. In full soil, they are susceptible to lots of moisture, frost and large temperature changes. Reasons to try them anyway – their beautiful grey-green leaves (evergreen!) and the scent they give off from leaves or flowers.

Eukalyptus gunnii: This eucalyptus will be 6 meters high in 10 years, at a maximum of -14 degrees Celsius. Most commonly sold. It has a bright green bark, sometimes with a red tint. Cross-hatched small round leaves (juvenile form), later heart-shaped, elongated grey-green leaves, short-stalked, scented with menthol. Sensitive to frost. The leaves of the juvenile form can be preserved by severely pruning the plant back each year.

Eukalyptus niphophila: This plant grows up to 10 meters high, maximum -20 degrees Celsius. Leaves very small when young, later narrow and elongated, with red petioles. Beautifully peeling bark (green, gray and cream), vigorous in later life.

Eukalyptus pauciflora: This grows 5 meters in 10 years, maximum -20 degrees Celsius. White twigs and sickle-shaped blue-green leaves, the trunk later flakes off multicolored.

Eucalyptus perriniana: This tree grows 5 meters in 10 years. The branches grow through the middle of the young leaves on the juvenile leaf, the adult leaves are oblong; fast growing.

Eucalyptus powder: This plant grows 6 meters in 10 years, with a maximum of -10 degrees Celsius. Rarely offered as a container plant, but widely used as a cut green in floristry, with round, blue-green leaves. Not hardy, winters indoors, usually a horizontal growing shrub rather than a tree.

Pruning Eucalyptus – Formative pruning like a standard tree

When to prune eucalyptus: Formative pruning, topping and pollination of eucalyptus is best done in late winter to early spring (February to March), just before the plants are actively growing

Standard trees have a clear trunk and a head or crown of branches. Young eucalypts can be grown as standard trees with a trunk 1-2 m tall. Eucalypts grow with a distinct central leader that grows up ahead of the other branches. It is important not to cut off this central leader as this could affect the final shape of the tree.

Suitable for: E. coccifera, E. dalrympleana, E. gunnii, E. parvifolia, E. pauciflora, E. pulvurulenta and E. urnigera.

First year:

Remove any side branches from the lower third of the main stem

Cut all side shoots in the middle third of the main trunk by half

Leave side shoots on the top third of the main stem uncut apart from removing dead, diseased, or damaged growth

Cut off the outward-facing buds so the resulting growth reaches outwards and not down the center of the tree.

Second year:

Completely remove the side shoots that were cut in half in the first year (they should now be in the bottom third of the tree)

Cut the side shoots in half in the middle third of the tree

Remove any crossing or misplaced branches in the top third of the tree

Third year: Follow the same steps as the second year

Cutting eucalyptus correctly – years four and five:

Cut the trunk of side branches to the desired height.

Also, remove any crossing, dead, diseased, or misplaced branches from the tree canopy

Cut eucalyptus bush – this is how it works

This method is particularly useful for biennial trees of Eucalyptus gunnii, E. globulus, E. dalrympleana and E. pauciflora as it brings out their attractive, rounded young foliage.

First year: Cut across the main trunk of a biennial tree at the desired height, trimming up to 8cm above the ground if necessary. Trim the wound so there are no rough edges.

Second year: Several branches should have formed from the wound and below the ground. Select three or four of these (choose strong, well-spaced branches) and completely remove any other branches by pruning them back to the base

Cut eucalyptus correctly – From the third year:

Allow side shoots to grow from selected branches and only remove side shoots that are too low and dragging, crossing, rubbing or otherwise ill-positioned on the ground.

Remove any excess new shoots that develop from the base

Occasional thinning of crowded side shoots may be necessary as the shrub matures.

Established trees require little pruning other than removing dead material.

