If ivy is growing in places around the house where you don’t want it, of course you want to get rid of it. However, the climbing plant is notorious for not being easy to remove. That’s because their sticky roots are good at sticking to both rocks and wood. However, in this article we will explain how you can easily remove ivy from a house wall.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of the plant for the house

Before we tell you how best to remove ivy from a house wall, we would first like to introduce you to the advantages and disadvantages of the plant.

Advantages: With ivy you create a vertical garden that requires very little work. It also provides natural insulation on the outside of the house. That’s one of the reasons you can see it on old houses.

Many people think that this climbing plant damages walls. That is not completely right. Cement used to be much more brittle and in old houses it could cause real problems. However, nowadays the cement used is much harder and the plant cannot damage it.

Disadvantages: The main disadvantage has to do with maintenance. Although easy to care for, it is sometimes difficult to control the plant as it grows very quickly and adapts perfectly to both sun and shade. For this reason, some perceive it as a weed. In addition, removing them is not always easy, which leads us directly to the next point. If you want to remove ivy from the house wall, just read on!

Remove ivy from the house wall – follow these steps

As already mentioned, you don’t have to worry about the quality of the wall if it has been overgrown by the creeper for years. It can only cause damage in very old houses where porous cement was used. This damage occurs when the plant roots become trapped between the bricks. However, in modern buildings this is not the case and the ivy roots cannot penetrate the wall. They just use them to anchor themselves to, nothing more.

Here are the steps to follow if you want to remove ivy from a house wall.

Step 1: Remove the roots

If you want to remove a living ivy plant from your house wall, you have to pull and push very hard, with the risk of damaging the wall. It’s just a waste of time and energy.

It is better to start by removing the roots in the ground, using a garden spade.

It is also important that you do not leave a single point of contact between the plant and the soil. Otherwise, she will happily start growing again. To be on the safe side, you can use pruning shears to cut the vine above ground level, just above the roots.

Step 2: Wait for the plant to dry completely

Once you remove the roots, the wait begins. It may take some time for the climbing plant to dry out and die. This is because she still has reserves in her branches that can keep her alive for some time after the roots are removed.

Step 3: If the leaves are brown, pull out the ivy

When the leaves turn brown and dry up, it’s time for the next step. Gently pull the plant off the wall. This is the easiest way to remove them.

Step 4: Remove ivy from the house wall – Get rid of sticky roots

The most tedious part of ivy removal is actually not so much getting rid of the plant itself. What is time consuming is getting rid of the sticky roots that often remain on the wall. Some are easy to brush off with a stiff brush, others require a special weed brush.

Tipp: If the sticky roots are very stubborn and you have a large area to remove them from, try a high-pressure sprayer. You can also burn them.

Finally, clean the wall thoroughly. This will remove the last stuck roots and debris left by the creeper.

Summary: Ivy – favorite plant or weed?

It all depends on your judgement. I personally really like the ivy on the wall of my house and would not part with it. But maybe you have a completely different opinion. If so, remember that you should thoroughly remove all roots from the soil and eliminate any possible contact of the plant with the soil. Then wait for the plant to die so you can pull it out quickly and easily.

Tipp: To remove ivy from a fence, follow steps 1 through 3 of the method above.

