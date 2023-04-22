Follow today’s match in Barcelona LIVE

BARCELONA (SPAIN) – Lorenzo musetti contra Stefanos Tsitsipas. The final of the ATP 500 tournament in Barcelona is up for grabs. The blue, which eliminated Sinner (forced to forfeit before the derby in the quarterfinals) faces the number five in the world, in the first semifinal of the tournament. Following the challenge between Alcaraz and Evans.

16:40

Now space for Alcaraz and Evans

Now the last semifinal is missing, the one between Alcaraz ed Evans, to decide tomorrow’s final. The match was delayed compared to the scheduled time for the continuation of the match between Tsitsipas and Musettiarrived at 2 hours and 29 minutes of gameplay

16:25

Musetti still ko against Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas has now become a taboo for Musetti: this is today’s fourth defeat in as many challenges against the Greek.

16:18

Tsitsipas praises Musetti

The words of Tsitsipas: “Very physical game. I respect Lorenzo a lot, he has great defensive shots. It was a mental challenge, I had to fight to the end with the determination of a lion. Today I was forced to give something more to pass. Tomorrow? I don’t know how it will go, I have another chance to win here and I’ll do my best.”

16:11

Musetti surrenders: Tsitsipas wins and flies to the final

Nothing to do for the blue, who is forced to surrender on the Greek’s last serve. He finishes with the score 6-4, 5-7, 6-3. musetti fails to complete the comeback and goes out in the semifinals, while Tsitsipas flies to the final where he will challenge one between Alcaraz and Evans.

16:08

Musetti doesn’t give up and keeps serving

Tsitsipas one step away from victory but the blue doesn’t want to give up: he keeps his serve and brings the score to 5-3.

16:03

Tsitsipas maintains the lead, now at 5-2

First Musetti holds the serve, then the Greek does it too in a totally game dominated and closed on zero service.

15:55

Break by Musetti, it goes 4-1

Reaction of the blue, which finds its own primo break of the third set: the score is now 4-1, a complicated situation but musetti can build a comeback.

15:47

Tsitsipas allunga, ora sul 3-0

Break and then service to zero: Tsitsipas consolidates its advantages, musetti is called to comeback to stay in the game.

15:40

Avanti Tsitsipas

The third set opens with the Greek holding the serve, now up 1-0.

15:32

Musetti wins the second set! It ends 7-5

Incredible comeback for the blue, who passes from match point cancelled a three games in a rowwhich allow him to take home the second set: everything will be decided in the third set.

15:27

Break by Musetti, ahead on 6-5

Reaction of the blue, who overturned the game: now he will be needed for the second set. Controversy Of Tsitsipas who had a point disallowed for a touch with the body.

15:23

Musetti cancels a match point: 5-5!

Tsitsipas comes one step away from victory, but musetti reacts: canceled a match point and wins the game making the score 5-5.

15:14

Tsitsipas has the lead again, now 5-4

The Greek goes under 0-30, then realizes four stitches in a row and keeps the serve taking the lead again. Musetti, one step away from elimination, now in service

15:10

Musetti cancels two break points, 4-4

Complicated game, with the blue canceling well two break points and in the end brings the score to 4-4: everything is still open on the Rafael Nadal Court.

15:00

Tsitsipas reaction, ahead on 4-3

The Greek takes control of the match, first finding the against break and then holding the serve: Musetti comes back under and now he has to react to avoid Tsitsipas’s extension.

14:50

Balanced game, it goes on 3-2

Still no breaks, musetti e Tsitsipas they keep the serve and it goes on 3-2.

14:44

Musetti still ahead, now 2-1

First Musetti then Tsitsipas keeps the serve: it goes 2-1 with the blue who keeps the advantage break.

14:37

Musetti’s reaction, break in the first game

The second set starts well for musetti: immediately break and 1-0.

14:26

Tsitsipas took the first set

Greek break, with musetti which makes some mistakes especially on the set point: it ends 6-4 for Tsitsipasthe blue is now called to comeback.

14:20

Tsitsipas in advantage, 5-4

The Greek, despite some mistakes, holds his serve and takes the lead: he is one step away from victory in first set.

14:17

One break each, now at 4-4

First a break from Musetti, then a zero break from Tsitsipas: it goes 4-4.

14:07

Back to a draw at 3-3

musetti holds the service and returns to 3-3: balanced game in this phase with the blue who stands up to one Tsitsipas who makes some mistakes.

14:01

Reaction from Tsitsipas, again ahead

Two games for the Greek, who takes the lead again on 3-2: first a against break to Musetti, then holds the service a zero with a last beautiful exchange in front of the net.

13:54

Break of Musetti!

Lorenzo keeps the momentum positive and takes the lead: the balance shifts, many mistakes by Tsitsipas lead to the first break point that the blue takes advantage of immediately.

13:50

Musetti reaction

Immediately 1-1, with the blue holding the service and re-establishing parity.

13:47

Tsitsipas vince il primo game

Immediately ahead the Greek, who closes with one volleys to the net and holds service.

13:38

Musetti has chosen to receive

Musetti has won the toss: the blue has chosen to receive, there is very little to go until the start of the match.

13:33

Players on the pitch

Tsitsipas and Musetti they enter the field: now the draw, the warm-up and then the semi-final will begin.

13:15

Musetti, goal for the third final in his career

In case of victory against Tsitsipas, musetti would conquer the third ATP final of his career, the first this season. The two previous ones are in 2022 in Hamburg and Naples.

13:05

Musetti hunting for the new best ranking

For the blue it is the eighth career semifinal at ATP level, with a balance of two victories and five defeats. Even in the event of a defeat, Musetti is already sure of equaling his best ranking with 18th place in the world rankings. In case of victory he would go up to number 16 in the ATP rankings.

12:30

Musetti dreams of the final

The 21-year-old, number 20 in the world rankings dreams of a place in the Montecarlo final. Opposite is Tsitsipas, number 5 in the world, who is one of the most formidable opponents on clay.

12:28

Musetti-Tsitsipas, i precedents

There are three precedents between musetti e Tsitsipas, all in favor of the Greek tennis player, who prevailed in the semifinal of acapulco from 2021, to Lyon, in 2021 and in the round of 16 of the Roland Garros 2022: the blue took home the first two sets, but then suffered a comeback from his opponent.

Barcelona