Health

Wednesday 29 March 2023, 8.20pm

MIAMI (UNITED STATES) – Jannik Sinner dream them semifinals of the Miami tournament. After defeating the Russian Andrej Rublev (number 7 in the ATP rankings and sixth seeding favorite) in the round of 16, the blue tennis player faces the Finn in the quarterfinals Emil Ruusuvuori (number 54 Atp).

20:33

Rain danger

The match between Sinner and Ruusuvuori is at high risk of rain. Less than an hour into the challenge, the temperature hovers around 32 degrees, and menacing clouds are closing in around the field.

20:15

Sinner dreams of the semifinal

The 21-year-old South Tyrolean reached the sixth qualifier in career to the quarterfinals of a Masters 1000the third in Miami, a tournament in which he lost only two matches (the 2021 final with Hurkacz 7-6(4), 6-4) and quarterfinals 2022 with Cerundolo for withdrawal).

20:00

Sinner-Rusuvuori: i precedents

Favorable balance sheet for Sinner in the precedents between the two tennis players. The blue won all four matches (two in Miami) against the Finn. In 2021 the South Tyrolean won in two sets, while last year he prevailed in the tie-break of the third. Sinner also defeated Ruusuvuori at Washington (where he took home the tournament) and al Monte Carlo Masters 1000.

‘Hard Rock Stadium’, Miami (USA)

