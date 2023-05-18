Following the Mediterranean diet is like walking 4000 steps a day

Why eat fruits and vegetables and whole grains? We all know we should eat every day five portions of fruit and vegetables to take care of our well-being. The Mediterranean diet is among the richest in vegetables, including whole grains. Now there’s research that gives us all the more reason, especially if we’re lazy.

A new study from Harvard’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center claims that those who eat according to the dictates of this famous diet have the same level of physical well-being as those who take at least 4,000 steps every day. You can read the results in the scientific journal European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

Why is it important to take at least 4,000 steps a day?

The goal of around 4,000 steps per day is no accident. Research by the prestigious Mayo Clinic has established that walking about 3 kilometers, which are more or less 4,000 steps, is already a sufficient commitment to increase well-being and help lower the risk for most chronic diseases. It must be remembered that under the age of 50, walking for half an hour a day is not particularly training. However, walking, especially if at a fast pace, plays a crucial role in metabolic rates. We know that it lowers cholesterol levels, keeps blood sugar at bay, regulates blood pressure. It is no coincidence that these are important risk factors for heart health.

Why eat fruit and vegetables: what the research says

Whole grains and fruits and vegetables are rich in fiber which helps our metabolism. They also provide many antioxidants that lower dangerous levels of inflammation and counteract cellular aging.

Researchers measured oxygen levels in more than 2,000 people after they ran on a treadmill. Surprisingly, they compared them with others who strictly followed the rules of the diet. At this point, experts have found that the effects on heart health are quite similar. Research confirmed the benefits of healthy eating for all participants, men and women it makes no difference. The benefits were starting to not matter as much for older people. A sign that after a certain age movement becomes essential to feel good.

