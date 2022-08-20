In addition to “Days Gone”, Sony has also previously filmed a live-action film adaptation of “Uncharted Adventure”, with Tom Holland playing the protagonist Nathan Drake. After the film was released, it has accumulated more than 400 million US dollars at the global market.

The Deadline website has obtained information that Sony’s PlayStation Productions is working with Vendetta Productions, a film producer in Portland, Oregon, USA, and is expected to shoot a live-action film adaptation of “Days Gone”, which will be starred by the actor Sam, who played “Legend of the Ancient Battlefield.” Heughan plays the lead role, and the script is written by Sheldon Turner, an Oscar-nominated screenwriter who has written screenplays for films such as X-Men: First Class and Sportsman’s Flight Log in the past.

The specific details of the adaptation of the live-action film based on “Days Gone” have not yet been confirmed, but the relevant news said that the game content will be the main axis and the doomsday story in the game will be reproduced.

“Days Gone” was launched in April 2019, and the Windows PC version was launched last year. It is played in the form of an open world. The content is located in Oregon in the northwest of the United States, where various places face the doomsday of “mutants” caused by the epidemic. The world is the background. Players play the role of Deacon St.John, a bounty hunter who was once an outlaw, not only trying to survive in the post-apocalyptic world, but also looking for his wife who was thought to have passed away.

In addition to “Days Gone”, Sony has also previously filmed a live-action film adaptation of “Uncharted Adventure”, with Tom Holland playing the protagonist Nathan Drake. After the film was released, it has accumulated more than 400 million US dollars at the global market. Sony is also currently working on a live-action film adaptation of The Last of Us, and also plans to shoot a movie adaptation of Sports Car Romance.