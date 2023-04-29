Fondo Edo Tempia, the cycle of Nordic walking lessons is underway

The cycle of Nordic walking lessons linked to a prevention and research project on prostate cancer will start on Monday 8 May, but registrations are still open. The objective of the study, developed by the genomics laboratory, is to investigate the effects of constant physical activity on people accustomed to a sedentary life. For this we need one hundred men between the ages of 50 and 70: they will be offered two free weekly meetings with instructors specialized in walking with poles which reproduces the movement of cross-country skiing. «The outings will be of an hour and a half each» says Giovanna Chiorino, who directs the genomics laboratory «and they will also be an opportunity to walk amidst the beauties of Biella’s nature». The project obtained the contribution of the Reale Foundation thanks to the votes obtained in the Network4People competition in which it was presented thanks to the sponsorship of the Italian insurance agency of Biella and its owner Stefano Gariazzo.

The cycle of meetings will last one year and is completely free. Poles will also be provided, an indispensable tool for Nordic walking, as well as insurance coverage thanks to the agreement with Uisp, the Italian sports union for all. “For those who need the medical certificate necessary for amateur sporting activity” adds Giovanna Chiorino “we will carry out the electrocardiogram to be delivered to the general practitioner to have the document issued”. Before starting the outings, the participants will undergo a blood test for the dosage of PSA, the sentinel protein that indicates prostate problems, and the analysis of other biomarkers being studied in an ongoing research, the Dp3 project . The exam will be repeated after six months and at the end of the course year. Engine tests will also be carried out, in collaboration with the University of Turin. Similarly, men in the same age group will be recruited who will not participate in Nordic walking outings and whose lifestyle will not be changed. These will form the control group.

The purpose of the study is to accumulate data that confirm a hypothesis arising from the results of the Dp3 project: «We have in fact ascertained» explains Giovanna Chiorino «that among the more than 400 men that we have recruited so far there is a rate of referrals for second level visits , such as MRI scans or biopsies, significantly much lower among those who engage in regular physical activity than those who do little or no exercise.

To participate in the cycle of Nordic walking outings and to request information, you can call 015.351830 by pressing 4 and then 1 according to the instructions on the automatic switchboard or write to [email protected]