Milan against the trend: the centre-left ahead In Milan citywith the ballot still in progress, a contrasting figure emerges: results in front Pierfrancesco Majorino with over 46%, followed by Attilio Fontana with around 37% and Letizia Moratti with around 13%. And in fact the centre-left candidate commented: «The excellent result of the city of Milan where we are firmly ahead of Fontana, despite the presence of Letizia Moratti, together with what is happening in other cities is the confirmation of the wealth represented by our government experiences. A good basis from which to start as well a proactive and combative opposition against the Fontana junta”.

Turnout plummeted In Lombardy it was registered the lowest turnout ever at regionals, with the 41,6%. The definitive national figure which includes Lazio is even lower: 39.8%. Until now in Lombardy the negative record belonged to 2010 when 71.9% of Lombards voted and the centre-right candidate, Roberto Formigoni, won over the centre-left candidate, Filippo Penati. Even then, the consultation took place over two days, 28 and 29 March. Last time, in 2018however, the vote was held in just one day, March 4, and the turnout reached 73.1% but regional elections were “driven” by politics (which took place on the same day). On that occasion, Attilio Fontana, a centre-right candidate, was elected governor with 49.6% of the votes, beating Giorgio Gori, a centre-left candidate, and Dario Violi of the Movimento 5 stelle.

In Milan, less than one out of two votes The turnout on Monday afternoon was 41.6% in Lombardy. In Milan, 42.1% of those entitled voted, a figure slightly higher than in the province (41.1%). Despite the general decline, the most virtuous area was that of Brescia: 45.3% in the province. Bringing up the rear is Mantua, which stops at 36.7%. After all, already Sunday the trend was evident: at the end of the first day of voting of the 8 million and 349 thousand Lombard voters called to the polls, only 2 million and 646 thousand had turned up on Sunday. That is, 31.8 percent. Less than half of those who voted in the 2018 regional elections: 73 percent. See also Grandmother has Retinitis pigmentosa: "How can I help her?"

Article being updated…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

