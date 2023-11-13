food activities, widespread checks in the Provinces of Salerno, Avellino and Benevento

In recent days the Carabinieri of NAS of Salerno have prepared an intense control activity in various food supply establishments in the provinces of Salerno, Avellino and Benevento with the aim of ensuring compliance with the rules established to protect the health of citizens.

Among the most significant interventions stands out the one carried out in a restaurant – pizzeria in the province of Salerno, in which i Nas Carabinieri they subjected to administrative seizure about a ton of frozen meat without traceability indications.

The activity was also immediately suspended due to serious discrepancies and hygienic-sanitary deficiencies, detected together with personnel from the competent local health authority.

Furthermore, at a school canteen of a comprehensive school in the province of Avellino, the carabinieri, together with ASL personnel, proceeded to suspend the kitchen laboratory with the adjoining warehouse, as serious hygienic-sanitary deficiencies were detected and the discrepancy between the authorization title and the type of service provided.

On this occasion, irregularities were discovered in the conservation of approximately 2 kg of sliced ​​meat which was immediately destroyed on the advice of the ASL doctor.

