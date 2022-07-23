Home Health Food alarm, recalled the chocolate mix of the most famous brand
Health

Food alarm, recalled the chocolate mix of the most famous brand

by admin
Food alarm, recalled the chocolate mix of the most famous brand

In these days there are numerous calls launched due to food alarms. This time, the notice released by the Ministry of Health concerns the chocolate preparation of one of the most famous brands in Italy.

Recalled the chocolate mix of the most famous brand in Italy (web source)

There are numerous warnings published by the Ministry of Health in recent weeks. From the “Pic Nic” salami of the Primia brand which was withdrawn as a precaution from supermarkets due to the “possible presence of Salmonella-listeria”. To instant noodles from “Lucky Me! Pancit Canton ”due to the risk associated with the“ presence of ethylene oxide beyond the legal limits ”.

This time, it is the preparation for chocolate flavored cream from one of the most famous companies in Italy: the Cameo. The notice from the Ministry of Health reads: “Recall due to the risk of allergens”, which have not been declared on the product label. The invitation is to pay attention, as always, to your spending.

Paneangeli branded and produced by Cameo spa based in via Ugo La Malfa 60 in Desenzano del Garda (in the province of Brescia), the product is identified with production batch number D L376507, with an expiration date set at 19 September 2023. The recalled packaging is the 172 gram pack.

The notice of the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health, in a notice, invited consumers who purchased the product to “bring it back to the point of sale which will refund”.

Going on, the alarm was raised for protect those allergic to lupine proteins. “For all other consumers the product does not pose any health hazard” was finally stated.

See also  "Decline in serious illness, confirmed by Israel data"

Lupine is a little known legume in Italy, despite its Mediterranean origin, but rich in beneficial properties for health. An excellent source of protein which, however, in the case of allergies can lead to unwanted and annoying reactions – such as itching in the throat or mouth, hives and angioedema. Up to a more anaphylactic shock danger.

Lupine seed can be found in different products, including soy-based ones, energy snacks, biscuits, gluten-free flours and preparations for bread or baked goods, as in this case.

Call of Cameo (web source) 22.07.2022-direttanews.it
The Cameo chocolate cream mix (web source)

The advice, for allergic people, is to avoid consuming these products and it is for this reason that the Ministry of Health has raised the alarm after noting the inaccuracy in the label.

You may also like

Meningitis, young woman in intensive care, three family...

Pluto’s terrain is complex and it reaches “opposite”...

Here are 3 foods to eat before bed,...

Naughty Dog Announces Key Remake Projects of “The...

Dogs risk this disease with a mosquito bite

Smallpox monkeys: WHO, “it’s a global health emergency”...

Monkeypox, WHO: it is a global health emergency

Consumer electronics are growing (little) only for TV...

68,170 new cases and 116 deaths – breaking...

WHO has declared monkeypox an international health emergency

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy