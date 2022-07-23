In these days there are numerous calls launched due to food alarms. This time, the notice released by the Ministry of Health concerns the chocolate preparation of one of the most famous brands in Italy.

There are numerous warnings published by the Ministry of Health in recent weeks. From the “Pic Nic” salami of the Primia brand which was withdrawn as a precaution from supermarkets due to the “possible presence of Salmonella-listeria”. To instant noodles from “Lucky Me! Pancit Canton ”due to the risk associated with the“ presence of ethylene oxide beyond the legal limits ”.

This time, it is the preparation for chocolate flavored cream from one of the most famous companies in Italy: the Cameo. The notice from the Ministry of Health reads: “Recall due to the risk of allergens”, which have not been declared on the product label. The invitation is to pay attention, as always, to your spending.

Paneangeli branded and produced by Cameo spa based in via Ugo La Malfa 60 in Desenzano del Garda (in the province of Brescia), the product is identified with production batch number D L376507, with an expiration date set at 19 September 2023. The recalled packaging is the 172 gram pack.

The notice of the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health, in a notice, invited consumers who purchased the product to “bring it back to the point of sale which will refund”.

Going on, the alarm was raised for protect those allergic to lupine proteins. “For all other consumers the product does not pose any health hazard” was finally stated.

Lupine is a little known legume in Italy, despite its Mediterranean origin, but rich in beneficial properties for health. An excellent source of protein which, however, in the case of allergies can lead to unwanted and annoying reactions – such as itching in the throat or mouth, hives and angioedema. Up to a more anaphylactic shock danger.

Lupine seed can be found in different products, including soy-based ones, energy snacks, biscuits, gluten-free flours and preparations for bread or baked goods, as in this case.

The advice, for allergic people, is to avoid consuming these products and it is for this reason that the Ministry of Health has raised the alarm after noting the inaccuracy in the label.