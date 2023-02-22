Il Ministry of Health recently recalled the well-known brand’s chocolate pralines Lindt – Lindormanufactured and marketed by LINDT & SPRUNGLI SpA at the factory headquarters in L.go E. Bulgheroni, 1 – 21056 in Induno Olona in the province of Varese.

Ministry of Health Press Release

– Advertisement –



The recall refers to pralines with milk chocolate and soft filling (heart-shaped) sold in heart-shaped boxes of 178 grams and 96 grams.

I production batches regarding the 178 g heart-shaped boxes are as follows:

L250230 expiring on 12/31/2023

L252230 expiring on 11/30/2023

L298330 expiring on 01/31/2024

L251230 expiring on 12/31/2023

I production batches regarding the 96 g heart-shaped boxes are as follows:

L250230 expiring on 12/31/2023

L250231 expiring on 11/30/2023

L251230 expiring on 12/31/2023

L298330 expiring on 01/31/2024

– Advertisement –



The reason for the recall is the possible presence of pralines with milk chocolate and soft al pistachio (heart-shaped) inserted in packages where the presence of pistachio is not declared as ingredients. Was warned of do not consume the product to all subjects allergic or intolerant to pistachiothe wording “May contain hazelnuts and other nuts”.

– Advertisement –