We are once again talking about the Listeria bacterium which risks infecting food and creating even serious problems, in the most serious cases, for our health. For months there have been notices on the Ministry of Health website announcing the withdrawal of foodstuffs where the presence or possible presence of the bacterium has been detected. The notice The latest, published in the last few hours, concerns a batch of salami from the Gabba Salumi brand which is based in Gambelo, in the province of Biella. The product is sold as “Campagnolo salami” in units of 400 grams. The production batch at risk is 0312. The notice reads “risk to consumer health due to the possible presence of Listeria Monocytogenes” as the reason for the recall from the market. It is therefore a food alert for microbiological risk. The warning In the press release states that “the cured meat must not be consumed but returned to Gabba Salumi”. However, an expiry date of the lot in question is not indicated. Listeria: how to defend yourself Learning to handle food and the refrigerator well is the best way to defend yourself from the risk of listeriosis, a disease caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.In general, the foods in which it can be found are ready-to-eat ones which, before being consumed,…