Home Health Food alert, country salami withdrawn from the market: which one and why
Health

Food alert, country salami withdrawn from the market: which one and why

by admin
Food alert, country salami withdrawn from the market: which one and why

We are once again talking about the Listeria bacterium which risks infecting food and creating even serious problems, in the most serious cases, for our health. For months there have been notices on the Ministry of Health website announcing the withdrawal of foodstuffs where the presence or possible presence of the bacterium has been detected. The notice The latest, published in the last few hours, concerns a batch of salami from the Gabba Salumi brand which is based in Gambelo, in the province of Biella. The product is sold as “Campagnolo salami” in units of 400 grams. The production batch at risk is 0312. The notice reads “risk to consumer health due to the possible presence of Listeria Monocytogenes” as the reason for the recall from the market. It is therefore a food alert for microbiological risk. The warning In the press release states that “the cured meat must not be consumed but returned to Gabba Salumi”. However, an expiry date of the lot in question is not indicated. Listeria: how to defend yourself Learning to handle food and the refrigerator well is the best way to defend yourself from the risk of listeriosis, a disease caused by the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes.In general, the foods in which it can be found are ready-to-eat ones which, before being consumed,…

See also  Pollen allergy, how to fight it with the help of AIT

You may also like

Federal Minister of Health Gröhe appoints international advisory...

The doctors reject the Bills Decree and say...

Self-tanning test: tan healthier

“They feared lawsuits”

Amazon spring offers, the most discounted technological gadgets

Pope Francis at Gemelli: ‘He has a respiratory...

Renew your WELL-BEING with these supplements at unbeatable...

With this app you get free money for...

Catania, woman hit in the face by solvent:...

Electric facial brush: This is how the beauty...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy