Suspect presence of Verocytotoxic Escherichia coli in fontina dop produced by the Cooperativa Produttori Latte e Fontina in the La Croix Noire factory, in via Rue Croix Noire 19, in Saint Christophe (Aosta).

The recall, announced by the Ministry of Health, due to biological risk concerns the 250 gram packs with a deadline of 10 April 2023 and marketed by Eurospin with the denomination Fontina Dop 250 grams Italian Pastures. The lot is C037105286 and the plant or manufacturer identification mark is IT 02 2 CE

The council of the ministry is of return the product at the point of sale.

Verocytotoxic Escherichia coli are pathogenic bacteria that can cause extremely serious diseases such as haemorrhagic colitis and haemolytic uremic syndrome.