Red alert: an urgent food recall has been triggered for a product of oriental origin: it contains a compound that causes damage to the lungs.

The Ministry of Health has always recalled food products that can constitute a real danger for final consumers. Each food operator must inform end customers of the danger and risk of food for health and must publish the recall in the dedicated area of ​​the Ministry’s institutional website.

It constantly happens that various food products are recalled because they can be dangerous to health: from chocolate to pasta from fish to fruit, from eggs to cheeses. It is very important to be constantly updated on food products that can be recalled and can cause food disorders and infections.

Recently a urgent food recall of a very consumed product on the tables: we are talking about noodles, a typical dish of oriental cuisine. According to what was reported by the ministerial source in numerous packs of Noodles traces were found beyond the ethylene oxide limits.

Food recall: watch out for the noodles of these brands

Lovers of oriental cuisine must be extremely careful not to consume noodles from different brands because they contain them ethylene oxide. Similar to spaghetti, noodles originated in China over four thousand years ago and were important in the Old Continent. Prepared with water and flour (wheat, rice, corn, seaweed), the noodles can be sautéed in the wok, cooked in boiling salted water and fried. They can be prepared and eaten accompanied by fresh vegetables, meat and fish.

The noodles produced by the company are recalled Monde Nissin (Thailand) Co. Ltd. – Thailand. As reported by The Food Fact The following lots must NOT be consumed:

Instant Noodles Brand Pancin Canton – “Lucky Me” version – Chilimansi taste – packs of 60 gr. – Lots num. 22/02/2021 with the minimum conservation term (Tmc) 22/02/2022, 17/04/2021 with the Tmc 17/04/2022, 19/04/2021 with the Tmc 19/04/2022, 22 / 04/2021 with the Tmc 22/04/2022, 07/06/2021 with the Tmc 07/06/2022, 30/06/2021 with the Tmc 30/06/2022, and 19/07/2021 with the Tmc 19 / 07/2022.

Chow mein noodles like 'lime' in packs of 60 grams, belonging to production batches number 18/02/2021 with the Tmc 18/02/2022, 20/04/2021 with the Tmc 20/04/2022, 07/06/2021 with the Tmc 07 / 06/2022, 30/06/2021 with the Tmc 30/06/2022, 07/07/2021 with the Tmc 07/07/2022, 29/07/2021 with the Tmc 29/07/2022, and 08 / 09/2021 with Tmc 09/08/2022.

in packs of 60 grams, belonging to production batches number 18/02/2021 with the Tmc 18/02/2022, 20/04/2021 with the Tmc 20/04/2022, 07/06/2021 with the Tmc 07 / 06/2022, 30/06/2021 with the Tmc 30/06/2022, 07/07/2021 with the Tmc 07/07/2022, 29/07/2021 with the Tmc 29/07/2022, and 08 / 09/2021 with Tmc 09/08/2022. Noodles soup like manzoin packs of 55 grams, belonging to production batches number 17/02/2021 with the Tmc 17/02/2022, 29/03/2021 with the Tmc 29/03/2022, 18/04/2021 with the Tmc 18 / 04/2022, 08/06/2021 with the Tmc 08/06/2022, 17/06/2021 with the Tmc 17/06/2022, 08/07/2021 with the Tmc 08/07/2022, 09/09 / 2021 with the Tmc 09/09/2022, and 10/09/2021 with the Tmc 10/09/2022.

The same company producing noodles had already been involved in food recalls due to the presence of ethylene oxide above the permitted limit.

Noodles with ethylene oxide: is it really a danger to human health?

The aforementioned noodles present traces of ethylene oxide higher than the allowed limit. Ethylene oxide has been used in the food industry as a pest pest control in silos and food storage facilities.

Ethylene oxide or oxirane is a petrochemical product of the petroleum industry, also used in food production as a preservative, sterilant and disinfestant. Chronic exposure to oxirane has toxic consequences for humans with the risk of developing diseases such as cancer.

The real danger to human health is exposure to ethylene oxide from vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, weakness, breathing difficulties, reproductive system problems and eye burns. Several studies have shown a correlation between use of the compound and the development of lung diseases and leukemia.