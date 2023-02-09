The Ministry of Health has withdrawn a product from the well-known supermarket chain, consumers are invited to exercise the utmost caution and absolutely not to consume this food.

Il Ministry of Health the control activity of the food sector aimed at protecting the health of consumers continues, in recent days it has issued a new warning notice regarding the immediate withdrawal of a product from a well-known supermarket chain.

This time the alert it concerns allergy sufferers, an important warning that comes following the death of a girl in Milan, which occurred after she consumed a tiramisu she believed to be vegan, as she was allergic to eggs.

Food alert, cooked ham withdrawn from well-known supermarket chain

After numerous food alerts relating to bacterial contamination of cured meats, the latest warning from the Ministry of Health concerns a cooked ham withdrawn from the market for a different reason. Soy is present in the food and is not indicated on the label as required by current legislation.

The alert is maximum, in fact, especially for those allergic to soy. The withdrawn product is the “Il Tagliere del re” branded product, sold in the Aldi chain supermarkets, which has outlets throughout our country. The ham affected by the withdrawal is “High quality cooked ham” in the 750 gram pack.

The batch to which the food alert notice signed by the Ministry of Health is addressed is that L225133. The expiry date is February 21, 2023. The reason for the withdrawal is explained in the note published on the institutional website: “Presence of the soy allergen not declared on the label. The product must not be consumed by people allergic to soy and can be substituted in all ALDI branches. The sale price will be refunded even in the absence of the receipt“.

The contact details of the customer service of the supermarket chain are also indicated if further clarification is required: “For any requests for clarification, please contact ALDI Customer Service at the following number: + 39 800370370, from Monday to Friday 8-30-17.30; Saturday from 8 to 14“.

The invitation of the Ministry of Health, therefore, is to pay the utmost attention especially to those allergic to soy. Prudence in these control activities is never too much, especially in the light of what happened to the young man from Milanwho died following an anaphylactic shock caused by the consumption of a food to which she was allergic.

