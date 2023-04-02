Home Health Food alert, shrimp at risk listerya. What is it and why is it better not to eat them?
Food alert, shrimp at risk listerya. What is it and why is it better not to eat them?

Food alert, shrimp at risk listerya. What is it and why is it better not to eat them?

Milan, April 1, 2023 – If you have them at home don’t eat them and return the package to the point of sale. It’s about Boreal brine prawns which, according to the Ministry of Health, may contain listerya monocitogeses.

It’s about the pack of 250 grams con Joy of the Sea brand marketed by Maxi Di Srl with expiry date on May 5, 2023.

The production batch is L510ws-b and the identification mark of the plant is Dk 220 Ce. According to the Ministry they are “at serious risk to the health of consumers due to the presence of listerya monocytogeses” and the invitation is “not to consume the product but to return it to the point of sale”.

What is listerya monocytogeses?

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium present in many animal species. Any fresh food product of animal or vegetable origin can be contaminated. In general, the microorganism has been isolated in raw milk, soft cheeses, fresh and frozen meat, poultry, fish products and fruit and vegetables.

What risks does it pose to our health?

Generally the listeriasi causes chills, fever and body aches (such as the flu) accompanied by nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, and symptoms resolve within 1-7 days. If invasive listeriosis develops, symptoms vary based on which part of the body is infected.

