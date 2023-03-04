A food alert has been disseminated with products immediately withdrawn from the market, eating the product risks compromising your health, therefore maximum attention.

Il Ministry of Health publishes daily, through the official website, the dangerous foods that are withdrawn from the market. Unfortunately it is not something singular or rare but a very frequent case.

The attention can be more or less high and the motivations of various origins: contamination chemical, bacteriological, from external components. The fundamental thing is always to check and above all to bring the product back to the shop and not to eat it for any reason.

Food alert: product withdrawn from the market

Some products more than others are particularly exposed to food risk, especially when it comes to the fresh department. A minimal carelessness in the supply chain is enough to contaminate the entire production and therefore the safety of consumers.

Even the big brands and industry giants are involved, so buying famous brand products doesn’t protect you from these dangerous ones. In this case, the alert issued concerns cooked ham from various producers which has been posed as the greatest danger for consumers.

If you have purchased it, do not consume it, return it to the store even without a receipt. They will give you a replacement item or a refund and send the affected product to the manufacturer. Clearly in this case the alert is maximum because it is a food also consumed a lot by children.

The products to be returned

The Ministry of Health has ordered immediate withdrawal for various types of cooked ham, for the lots in question. The problem is related to the presence of allergens which are not reported on the label due to contamination during the preparation phase. The risk therefore in this case is precisely for the health of all those who suffer from pathologies or who are intolerant or allergic to these foods and do not know that they could eat them together with the ham.

Behind the withdrawal of these packs, among the allergens, there is also the soy. This product for someone could be very dangerous enough to lead to anaphylactic shock. In particular, the products to be returned immediately are: Cooked ham by the slice de The marketCooked Ham of Genuine flavours and cooked ham The Taste Shop. The manufacturing plant is marked on the packaging as CE IT 679L with the name of Motta srl. It is a site near Monza, in Barlassina, in via Capuana 44, 20828. The production lot is L230559, the expiry date of these products is in April, respectively on different dates: 11 April for Il Mercato, 9 April for Sapori Genuini and 24 April for La Bottega del Gusto. All must be withdrawn from the market.

