Despite the fact that European states comply with all the hygiene rules provided for by food law, there may be food warnings that cause consumers a lot of concern.

As in this case a few hours ago. In the past few hours, a product was immediately brought back: let’s find out what food it is.

Unfortunately, emergencies can occur that cause a lot of concern in consumers. In cases like these, action must be taken as soon as possible to remove the product from the market. The European Commission has introduced a food alert system and is valid for any type of food, it is a rapid communication mechanism through the withdrawal or recall of foods or lots of products concerned.

In recent days, we have heard about the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in sausages and salmon sandwiches. In the past few hours, the recall of a product of a well-known French brand has arrived: let’s find out what it is.

Food alert: salmonella risk

The Coop supermarket and the Ministry of Health have announced the precautionary recall of a batch of organic sesame seeds of the well-known Italian brand ViviVerde Bio because it could contain Salmonella. The packs are those of 250 grams, however, the lot number is L138 / 22 and the expiry date would be 05/2023.

The sesame seeds affected by the recall are produced by Coop Italia from the company Melandri Gaudenzio Srl at the plant in via Boncellino 120, in Bagnacavallo, in the province of Ravenna. The product has already been collected from the affected stores, but if you have purchased this product, we recommend that you return them immediately. Even without showing the receipt, you will be entitled to a refund.

According to an accurate research carried out by Il Fatto Alimentare, from January 1st 2022 until today, they have been well reported 127 recalls for 243 products. Numbers that really worry many consumers: let’s find out more.

Salmonella: risks and consequences

Salmonella is one of the most common bacteria. The most common route of transmission is through the ingestion of certain types of food. Food can be contaminated with Salmonella because it could come from an infected animal or because it came into contact with fecal matter of infected animals or humans.

The most frequent causes of Salmonella poisoning can be: lack of hygiene on the part of those who process the food, slow cooling or poor cooking of the food.

Instead, the most common symptoms are nausea, stomach ache, runny stools, fever, vomiting, headache and bone pain. In the worst cases, you may have the septicemia. If you suspect that you have contracted Salmonella, contact a doctor immediately.

