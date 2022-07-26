The Ministry of Health has recalled a food product due to the risk of the presence of allergens: “Cameo recall model – Prepared for chocolate flavored cream”. It was released today. Paneangeli is the product brand, while the manufacturing company is Cameo, based in the factory in via Ugo La Malfa 60 in Desenzano del Garda, in the province of Brescia. The production batch in question is “19.09.23 D L376507”, the expiry date or minimum conservation term on 19 September 2023.

The description weight / volume sales unit: 172 grams. The reason for the recall, specifically, is in the presence of lupine proteins, an allergen not declared on the label. It is specified that consumers who are in possession of the specified batch of this product are invited to return it to the point of sale which will refund it. The recall was arranged to protect individuals allergic to lupine proteins from possible risks. For all other consumers, the aforementioned product does not pose any health hazard.