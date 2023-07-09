Food allergies | food allergy

In the area of ​​the skin and mucous membranes, swelling of the lips, mouth, tongue, face and/or throat (angioedema), nettle rash (urticaria), skin rashes or reddening, itching and eczema can occur.

In the gastrointestinal area, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, colic and flatulence are caused. The airways can react with sneezing, coughing and asthma. Particularly threatening are circulatory reactions with drop in blood pressure and cardiovascular failure.

The diagnosis requires extensive knowledge in the field of allergology and should be carried out by a doctor who has been trained in allergology and has an additional qualification in “allergology”.

In a kind of detective work with the patient, it is possible to locate the allergen. This requires a meticulous description of the allergy-triggering process. The diagnosis is very simple if, after eating apples, for example, there are repeated tickles on the lips, in the area of ​​the tongue or in the oral mucosa. This is oral allergy syndrome (OAS) caused by cross-reacting antibodies to birch pollen and is classified as an immediate allergic reaction. But other types of fruit, nuts, celery, soy and carrots can also trigger OAS. The allergy vaccination against tree pollen, such as birch, can also improve the symptoms associated with OAS in about 50-80%.

It is much more difficult, for example, to identify allergens in a mixed diet that may consist of a starter, main course and dessert and which has triggered a delayed reaction after a few hours. An important tool for elusive triggers is keeping a food journal. The person concerned enters every meal on this. If an allergy is suspected, the suspected meal is broken down into possible individual fractions and consumed with previously tolerated foods. Of course, this search test may only be carried out in the home if there are no threatening allergic reactions. In the case of severe allergic reactions, the allergen is usually identified quickly – usually by a blood test in which specific immunoglobulin E antibodies to this food can be detected.

The European Union took the hit list of the 12 most dangerous allergens as an opportunity to issue a declaration obligation for ready-made goods in order to give the consumer more protection. It is a matter of:

Cereals containing gluten (e.g. wheat, rye, barley, oats, spelt) and products made from them Eggs, * milk * including lactose (= milk sugar) Fish * crustaceans * soy * peanuts * nuts (e.g. cashew, hazelnut, macadamia, Para -, peca, pistachio, Queensland and walnut, almond) sesame seeds * celery * mustard * sulphites (food additive) from 10 mg/kg * and products made from them

Small children with food allergies to hen’s eggs and cow’s milk, for example, grow out of the allergy problem, while among school children and also in the population as a whole, pollen-associated food allergies are increasing significantly due to the increase in pollen allergies. Strengthening the immune system in the intestinal area can reduce the occurrence of food allergies.

