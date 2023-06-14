Food and a good mood: to be cheerful and not gain weight, eat these foods | Doctors recommend them

Let’s not be seduced by desserts to receive consolation: the definitive solution can be found in other foods

The mood and the emotional well-being depend on various factors. One of them is the serotonina neurotransmitter that plays a vital role in the brain on mood regulationbut also on appetite regulation. When serotonin levels in the brain are high, we feel full and our mood is positive.

On the contrary low levels of serotonin they can cause anxiety, migraine, depression and unleash our appetite uncontrollably with the dangerous tendency to consume sugarthe so-called “comfort foods”.

When we give in to cravings and consume foods with a high sugar content, serotonin levels rise, giving us a feeling of pleasurebut they also increase unwanted calories which can lead to a long run weight gain.

To avoid being in a bad mood and taking refuge in caloric foods to drive away sadness, we must ensure that serotonin levels do not drop by eating foods that do not make us fat.

What to eat to improve mood without exaggerating with calories

I Complex carbohydrates promote the increase of serotonin in the brain; we prefer i legumesthe quinoa eh Whole grains (such as spelled and oats), which also release blood sugar gradually, avoiding sudden spikes and drops in sugar (typical of eating sweets) which negatively affect mood.

Some substances help us synthesize serotonin, such as vitamin B6, rich in bananas, avocados, chicken, dairy products, grains, fish and nutsand the magnesiumwhich we can retrieve for example in the spinach, in almonds and dark chocolate. Nuts and fish like salmon are also high in fatty acids omega-3useful for improving mood and reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety.

The ideal diet to restore good mood

Il tryptophan it is an amino acid which is converted into serotonin in the brain; we find it in white meats such as chicken and turkey and other sources of protein such as eggs, salmon, legumes, cheese, tofu e nightsas well as in bananas, dates and papayas. Since in addition to tryptophan meat is also rich in other amino acids that reduce its production, we will obtain more results with animal proteins such as fish and eggs.

Summing up, to promote good humor it is better to follow a Mediterranean-inspired diet, mainly based on fruits, vegetables, cereals and fish. We must not forget that physical activity and our lifestyle also contribute to improving mood.