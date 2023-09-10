Food emulsifiers and cardiovascular risk: an observational investigation informs and warns

A study published a few days ago suggests that high intakes of several emulsifiers, widely used in industrially processed foods to improve texture and extend shelf life, are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Given that these food additives are used everywhere in thousands of widely consumed ultra-processed food products, these findings have important public health implications. Emulsifiers (part of the group of food additives “E numbers” 400 to 499) are often added to processed and packaged foods such as pastries, cakes, ice cream, desserts, chocolate, bread, margarine and ready meals, to improve their appearance, taste, texture and shelf-life. They include celluloses, glycerides of fatty acids, modified starches, lecithins, carrageenans, phosphates, gums and pectins.

As with all food additives, the safety of emulsifiers is regularly evaluated based on available scientific evidence, however some recent research suggests that emulsifiers may destroy gut bacteria and increase inflammation, leading to potential increased susceptibility to cardiovascular problems. To explore this further, French researchers set out to evaluate the associations between exposure to emulsifiers and the risk of cardiovascular disease, including coronary heart disease and cerebrovascular disease, conditions that affect blood flow and blood vessels in the heart and brain. Their findings are based on 95,442 French adults with no history of heart disease who took part in the NutriNet-Santé cohort study between 2009 and 2021.

During the first two years of follow-up, participants completed at least three (and up to 21) 24-hour online dietary records. Each food and drink consumed was then compared at brand level against three databases to identify the presence and dose of any food additive. Laboratory tests were also performed to provide quantitative data. Participants were also asked to report any major CVD events, such as a heart attack or stroke. CVD-related deaths were also recorded using the French national death registry and several well-known risk factors for heart disease including age, sex, weight (BMI), education level, family history, smoking status, levels of physical activity and diet quality (e.g. sugar, salt, energy, alcohol intake) were taken into account.

After an average follow-up of 7 years, a higher intake of cellulose (E460), modified cellulose (E461-E468) and carboxymethylcellulose (E466) was found to be positively associated with higher risks of cardiovascular disease and in particular coronary heart disease. Higher intakes of monoglycerides and diglycerides of fatty acids (E471 and E472) were associated with higher risks of all outcomes studied. Among these emulsifiers, lactic ester of monoglycerides and diglycerides of fatty acids (E472b) has been associated with higher risks of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease, while citric acid ester of monoglycerides and diglycerides of fatty acids (E472c) has been been associated with higher risks of cardiovascular and coronary heart disease. A high intake of trisodium phosphate (E339) has also been associated with an increased risk of coronary heart disease.

There was no evidence of an association between the other emulsifiers studied and any of the cardiovascular outcomes. This is a single observational study, so it is not possible to establish the cause, and the researchers acknowledge some limitations of the study. For example, the high proportion of women, higher level of education and, in general, more health-conscious behaviors among participants in the NutriNet-Santé study compared to the general French population, may limit the generalizability of the findings. However, the study sample was large and was able to adjust for a wide range of potentially influential factors, using unique and detailed brand-specific data on food additives. Furthermore, the results remained unchanged after further testing, suggesting that they are robust.

Furthermore, there are no underlying mechanisms investigated to explain how emulsifiers affect cardiovascular health. On the contrary, however, it is true for the correlation emulsifiers-inflammatory intestinal diseases or emulsifiers-colon tumors. In this case it has been shown that emulsifiers such as E466 and E471/72 induce inflammation of the intestinal mucosa. Furthermore, E471 and 472 directly stimulate cells to replicate, behaving like activators of the second messenger-dependent protein kinase (PKC), which act as tumor promoters although not directly carcinogenic. Not to mention that there is evidence that their habitual introduction can subvert the composition of the intestinal microbiota, the variation of which is known to contribute to cardiovascular disease.

The authors of the survey, obviously, declare that large-scale studies are needed to confirm their theories, but in the meantime consumers should be more aware of the risks they could face by consuming many foods rich in these substances.

