Food enemies of good rest: the study confirms that by eliminating them, sleep will be more regenerating

The quality of sleep is a fundamental element for our physical and mental well-being. An adequate night’s rest promotes cell regeneration, the efficiency of the immune system and the psycho-physical wellbeing. However, in an increasingly hectic and stressful world, it is not uncommon to encounter difficulty falling asleep or in maintaining deep, restful sleep. Problems such as insomnia, nocturnal awakenings or simple difficulty finding sleep can afflict anyone, negatively affecting the quality of life.

Scientific research has explored the correlation between nutrition and sleep quality. In fact, specific foods and the nutrients they contain can influence the biochemical processes that regulate our biological rhythm. For example, foods rich in tryptophan can help the body produce serotonin and melatonin. Similarly, heavy or highly spiced foods eaten just before going to bed can cause indigestion or heartburn. Also, substances like caffeine and alcohol, while they may appear to help you stay awake or relax, can actually cause significant discomfort. Therefore, one balanced diet can be a key factor in improving the quality of our sleep.

Foods to avoid for good sleep

The choice of foods to be eaten at dinner can greatly influence the way we sleep. Some foods and drinks can stimulate the central nervous system, making it more difficult to fall asleep. Drinks such as tea, spirits and spirits, ginseng drinks, hot chocolate and soft drinks negatively affect our health. To promote better sleepit may be helpful to opt for caffeine-free drinks such as herbal tea or warm milk, which are known for their calming effects.

At the same time, foods such as very aged cheeses, fried foods or too much savory and prepares a lot grasse, can significantly interfere with the quality of sleep. These, in fact, contain tyramine, an amino acid that can act as a stimulant. Additionally, they can increase the feeling of thirst at night, leading to frequent awakenings.

To guarantee us a quality sleep, it’s vital we make sure we’re getting the specific nutrients that can help beat insomnia. THE Whole grains, such as pasta and oats, are a precious source of magnesium, a mineral that promotes muscle relaxation and the proper functioning of our nervous system. Even the verdureas well as the cod and the salmon, are excellent sources of this important nutrient. Not least, bananas and apricots deserve a mention: they contain tryptophanan amino acid that our body uses to produce serotonin, a neurotransmitter that helps regulate sleep. However, it is important to note that each individual may react differently to these foods. Therefore, if sleep problems persist, it is always a good idea to consult a sleep professional.

