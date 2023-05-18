Food intolerances or allergies? Symptoms and tests to recognize them – breaking latest news

A few years ago, the Italian Society of Allergy, Asthma and Clinical Immunology raised the alarm: the Italians “imaginary intolerant”who attribute the most varied symptoms to any food, were estimated to be at least 8 million. Over time, things have not improved and even the Mayo Clinic in Rochester has recently signaled how too many wrongly believe they are intolerant and above all how important it is to distinguish between food intolerance not allergies according to a precise diagnostic path, which avoids undergoing expensive and above all useless exams.

The differences between intolerances and allergies The food intolerancefirst of all, they can depend on various mechanisms such as the lack of enzymes to metabolize a food, hypersensitivity to molecules or additives in foods (such ashistamine in some fishes, the tyramine of aged cheeses, the glutamate some bouillon cubes oi sulfites of wine) or an abnormal reaction to a food component, such as the response triggered by gluten at the basis of celiac disease; the symptoms are mostly gastrointestinalsuch as nausea, pain, bloating, diarrhea.

In case of allergy instead there is an abnormal reaction on immune basis to an element contained in the food, recognized as "dangerous" even if it would not be dangerous at all: the activation of the immune system occurs with the first contact with the food, which leads to sensitization with the formation of antibodies which then trigger a rapid allergic response and violent in case of subsequent contacts, even with minimal traces of the food to which one has become allergic. The response is immediate and with typical symptoms, not only gastrointestinal but also respirators (including rhinitis, cough and difficulty breathing or wheezing) e skin such as hives, skin rashes and angioedema up to very serious reactions such as anaphylaxis.