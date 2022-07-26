There are rules in the kitchen that not everyone knows. And so you can risk cooking and eating foods that are not good for our body, especially for the way we season or prepare them. Some important tips from the experts.

There are specific reasons why certain foods they should never, ever be eaten raw. And it’s not just a question of taste or fashion! In fact, if ingested in a certain way some foods, although rich in nutritional properties, could turn into something deleterious for us and for our healthwhich is our most valuable asset.

No to frankfurters and raw potatoes

Almost everyone knows – for example – that you should never eat frankfurters and raw potatoes. The former must be ingested strictly cooked !. The risk, in fact, is that of the listeriosis.

As for the potatoesbut the same goes for the eggplantthe risk, if eaten raw, is to assume solaninewhich is a very dangerous compound for health.

Salmonella at risk with uncooked chicken and eggs

But we risk food poisoning and poisoning with these equally dangerous foods when eaten raw. Chickenif ingested like this, it could contain Campylobacter e Salmonellawith the clear risk of food poisoning. Its meat should be cooked at at least 85 ° to eliminate the danger which is not to be underestimated at all!

Also the egg raw could hurt. The greatest risk is that of contracting the already mentioned earlier Salmonella. But what if we had to use it raw in the kitchen?

In this case, we will have to privilege pasteurized eggs or, alternatively, really fresh that come from controlled supply chains. They are those of category A extra. Furthermore, not everyone knows that the proteins contained in eggs are absorbed 90% only if they are strictly well done.

Other risky foods

We need to cook too cassava since it contains both in its leaves and in its roots the so-called cyanogenic glycosides which can be toxic in the long run.

Yet, red beans they should always be cooked, because if ingested raw they could cause gastrointestinal disturbances that should not be underestimated.

Also beware of freshly milked and uncooked milk since raw milk could have some harmful bacteria which are eliminated only by pasteurizing it. So, never ever do the mistake of drinking it directly from the cowas our grandparents did in the countryside!

And – finally – also pay attention to farina: if raw it could also contain bacteria.