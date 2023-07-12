Food poisoning: home remedies and medication for diarrhea

Gastrointestinal infection Which home remedies and medicines work for diarrhea – a classic doesn’t help



An old household remedy often helps with stomachache and diarrhea caused by eating spoiled food: a grated apple

by Sina Horsthemke

11.07.2023, 19:58

1 Min.

What really helps when the intestine reacts to spoiled food? An overview.

Antibiotics

Depending on the germ that caused the food poisoning, an antibiotic may be needed in severe cases. This must be prescribed by a doctor.

Antidiarrhoika

Agents that inhibit intestinal movement should not be used in the event of food poisoning, as the body then cannot get rid of the germs.

Cola and pretzel sticks

The well-known home remedy for diarrhea is not really good. Because the cola contains far too much sugar, which can even increase the symptoms, and the pretzel sticks lack potassium, which would also be important in diarrhea alongside table salt.

Do it yourself-Mix-Getränk

Add a quarter teaspoon each of salt and baking soda, two tablespoons of sugar and half a cup of orange juice to a liter of still water. Mix well and drink in sips.

electrolyte solution

In the pharmacy there is powder or granules that can be dissolved in water and provide the body with all the important salts and minerals.

psyllium (husks)

The husks of psyllium bind fluid in the intestines as well as the toxins of some bacteria. The mucilage that forms protects the attacked intestinal mucosa.

grated apple

Apples contain pectin, which thickens stool and binds germs. It is best to grate the apple before eating it, for example on a glass grater, to protect the damaged intestine.

Blueberry tea

Blueberries have long been considered a remedy for mild diarrhea. The tannins it contains cause the intestinal mucosa to contract.

healing clay

Healing earth from the pharmacy binds fluid and toxins in the intestine. The fine sand contains many minerals. It is stirred into water or tea or taken in capsule form.

carrot soup

Like apples, carrots contain pectin. Peel half a kilo of the vegetables and boil them in a liter of water until soft. Puree, add some hot water and salt lightly.

charcoal tablets

The World Health Organization counts medicinal charcoal among the essential medicines. It binds toxins in the gut. However, only take on medical advice!

Reisschleim

When boiled rice is mashed in water, a slimy paste is formed that strengthens the stool and soothes the intestinal mucosa. Always eat small portions.

Mashed Banana

Bananas also contain pectin, which binds liquid. The fruit also contains minerals such as potassium. To protect the intestines, first mash them with a fork.

