Food poisoning: How to prevent on vacation and at home

by Sina Horsthemke

16.07.2023, 12:49

3 Min.

Germs in food can make you really sick. What you can do yourself to avoid food poisoning while traveling and at home.

Diarrhea on vacation? Nobody needs it. And nobody wants to deal with the consequences of food poisoning at home either. However, sometimes it is not so easy to prevent them: Most of the time you cannot tell from the spoiled food that something is wrong with it. Even in terms of taste, a dish that contains germs seems okay at first – until the big rumbling starts in the stomach.

Access to all STERN PLUS content and articles from the print magazine

Ad-free & can be canceled at any time

Already registered?

Login here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

