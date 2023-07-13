Home » Food Poisoning: When Should I See a Doctor?
Health

Food Poisoning: When Should I See a Doctor?

by admin
Food Poisoning: When Should I See a Doctor?

by Sina Horsthemke

11.07.2023, 19:48

3 Min.

If the body has eaten spoiled food, it reacts with vomiting and diarrhea. How those affected get the symptoms under control and when a doctor’s visit is indicated.

Sometimes it only takes half an hour, sometimes more than a week. But sooner or later, after the undercooked chicken breast fillet, the unwashed salad or the tiramisu with the spoiled eggs has landed in the stomach, the symptoms start: The stomach growls ominously, the intestines cramp, a feeling of unwell spreads. It’s good if there’s a toilet nearby now! Because the body now only wants one thing: to get rid of what threatens to make it ill – the dangerous germs or their toxins – as quickly as possible.

Login here

See also  Healthy grilling? Nutrition expert explains how it works

You may also like

Multiple sclerosis, 10 million for personalized therapies

The Foods to Avoid for a Perfect Night’s...

Mosca Srl in Liquidation / Ministry of Health

The Impact of Menstrual Symptoms on School Attendance:...

Blood donation, teenagers hold back for fear of...

The runner in my rear view mirror who...

Plants as Powerful Skin Elixirs: Discover Their Benefits...

Mosca Srl in Liquidation / Ministry of Health

Overcoming Loneliness: How Adults Develop Real Friendships

Russia, General Ivan Popov kicked out for criticizing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy