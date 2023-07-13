Food Poisoning: When Should I See a Doctor?

by Sina Horsthemke

11.07.2023

3 Min.

If the body has eaten spoiled food, it reacts with vomiting and diarrhea. How those affected get the symptoms under control and when a doctor’s visit is indicated.

Sometimes it only takes half an hour, sometimes more than a week. But sooner or later, after the undercooked chicken breast fillet, the unwashed salad or the tiramisu with the spoiled eggs has landed in the stomach, the symptoms start: The stomach growls ominously, the intestines cramp, a feeling of unwell spreads. It’s good if there’s a toilet nearby now! Because the body now only wants one thing: to get rid of what threatens to make it ill – the dangerous germs or their toxins – as quickly as possible.

