Collect and distribute food to families in difficulty in Milan. It is the heart of “Humus”, the new project of the Arché Foundation which wants to respond to one of the most obvious social consequences left by the pandemic: the generalized impoverishment which translates into an increasingly widespread food poverty. In fact, the number of families and singles who have applied to receive the aid made available by public bodies and Third Sector entities has increased.

“Humus”, the project with which Fondazione Arché has just been awarded the fourth device of the Food Policy area of ​​the Municipality of Milan, is aimed at them. In the intentions of the proponents the food support will benefit around seven hundred families, for a total of almost 2,100 people residing in various districts of the city: in addition to the families already supported by Arché in the apartments and in the Casa Carla and Casa Adriana communities, there are also the many people who refer to the Tenants Committee of Via Cogne, the Tenants Committee of Zoagli-Cittadini and San Siro.

The food is made available by Quartieri Tranquilli with Illuminiamo Le Tavole, Banco Alimentare, Coop Lombardia and is stored in the space in via Lessona 70, a few steps from the Arché headquarters. Once a week, the organizations involved will receive parcels or food cards to be distributed to the people already supported.

The “Humus” project is the result of a commitment against food poverty that has been going on for years for the Arché Foundation. In total, in 2022 alone, 2,870 packages were already collected and distributed, for a total weight of 15,524 kg of food goods.

“To the economic difficulties of many families, made even more serious by the increase in raw materials, gas and electricity, the food support provided by Humus is an answer that involves a large number of people”, he says p. Giuseppe Bettoni, president and founder of the Arché Foundation, who adds: «The Humus project shows how networking between different realities, profit and non-profit, which collaborate together and make their energies available for the common good, is a way to make a city like Milan more cohesive and inclusive !»