Food recall: Cheese products contaminated with dangerous listeria
Food recall: Cheese products contaminated with dangerous listeria

by admin
Food recall: Cheese products contaminated with dangerous listeria
This post was published in cooperation with


Food recall: Cheese products contaminated with Listeria, a health hazard

The most important:

  • Two vegan cheese products are affected by a recall.
  • Listeria was discovered during investigations.
  • Consumers should no longer consume the cheese.

Because two vegan cheese products are contaminated with Listeria, the manufacturer has withdrawn them from sale and started a recall. This is currently reported by the “Food Warning” portal.

In coordination with the responsible authorities, the Cuxhaven-based Happy Cheeze GmbH is calling the vegan cheese products Dr. Mannah’s Happy White and Dr. Mannah’s Happy White with green pepper back. Both products are vegan Camembert alternatives. They should no longer be consumed.

Listeriosis is particularly dangerous for pregnant women and the elderly

Listeria disease (listeriosis) manifests itself with flu-like symptoms as well as diarrhea and fever. The disease can appear up to 14 days after eating the contaminated food. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with a weakened immune system can also develop more severe illnesses with blood poisoning and meningitis.

Cheese recall: The following products are affected

Dr. Mannahs Happy White

  • Batch number: 152311
  • Best before date: 08.06.2023

dr Mannah’s Happy White with Green Pepper

  • Batch number: 152311
  • Best before date: 06/10/2023

The products were sold both through their own online shop “Dr. Mannahs” as well as in stores in the following states:

  • Baden-Wuerttemberg
  • Bayern
  • Hesse
  • Lower Saxony
  • North Rhine-Westphalia
  • Rhineland-Palatinate
  • Saxony
  • Schleswig-Holstein
  • Thuringia

Consumers who have bought either product can return it at the point of sale. The purchase price will then be refunded in full.

The original of this article “Cheese products contaminated with harmful listeria” comes from chip.de.

mos/CHIP

