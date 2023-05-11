Food recall: Cheese products contaminated with dangerous listeria

There is no genetic engineering in the plant

Because two vegan cheese products are contaminated with Listeria, the manufacturer has withdrawn them from sale and started a recall. This is currently reported by the “Food Warning” portal.

In coordination with the responsible authorities, the Cuxhaven-based Happy Cheeze GmbH is calling the vegan cheese products Dr. Mannah’s Happy White and Dr. Mannah’s Happy White with green pepper back. Both products are vegan Camembert alternatives. They should no longer be consumed.

Listeriosis is particularly dangerous for pregnant women and the elderly

Listeria disease (listeriosis) manifests itself with flu-like symptoms as well as diarrhea and fever. The disease can appear up to 14 days after eating the contaminated food. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with a weakened immune system can also develop more severe illnesses with blood poisoning and meningitis.