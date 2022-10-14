What is the urgent food recall for Listeria communicated by the Ministry of Health and what is the product not to eat. Consumers on the alert

It is urgent to report food recall forwarded by the Ministry of Health over the past few hours. Under observation there is a very specific product, which now should not be consumed after an important problem has emerged, considered capable of causing unpleasant consequences on people’s health.

The food recall in question sees the possible presence della Listeria monocytogenes inside. Situation that could precisely cause cases of nausea, diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomibo and even hospitalization in the emergency room.

Consumers who may have this product at home are required not to consume it. The affected units must be returned from the information that follows at the point of sale where the purchase took place.

In this way it will be possible to obtain the possibility of using a change or a replacement. The details on the food recall for Listeria that found space on the official website of the Ministry of Health are the following.

Food recall Listeria, the urgent notification: this article should not be consumed

The product is represented by the Porchetta di Ariccia PGIwhich bears the trademark “Selezioni Alta Qualità Iperal“. The name or company name of the FBO in the name of which this product subjected to food recall is marketed is “Supermercati Ipera Spa”.

Read also: Listeria alarm in this product: the urgent food recall is triggered

The manufacturer is the San Michele SRL ham factory, which has its own production plant located in the Emilian town of Lesignano de’Bagni, in the province of Parma. There are different production batches reported. Are the following:

V232134;

V232703;

V233395;

V234224;

V234230;

V235970;

V236049;

Also read: Urgent recall, multiple pesticides in this product

The indications on the expiration date or minimum control term noted for each lot let it be known that all product units with expiry dates must be taken into consideration. by 30/10/2022. Each unit weighs 90 grams.

Read also: Urgent recall, near tragedy: beware of this product | PHOTO