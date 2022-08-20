Ice cream is one of the favorite summer foods. The industrial version is produced in supermarkets. Beware of this brand, which is harmful to health

When they say ice cream both in Italy and abroad, both children and adults raise their antennas. It is one of the best known products made in Italy, probably on a par with pizza. It is mainly purchased in summer for its consumption temperature, which must be close to zero. But the most lovers and daring do not give up on enjoying it even in winter. Traditionally the ice cream is the artisanal one, with the cone and produced in the point of sale where it is purchased. The version has existed for decades industrial, cheaper and easier to consume. You can find versions that mimic homemade ice cream with cone or stickor the classic tubs of ice cream to take home.

As an industrial food, ice cream also contains preservatives and dyes which can be harmful for health. Even the type of milk with which it is prepared, whether fresh or freeze-dried, affects the healthiness of a product that could be healthy, especially fruit-based, but which is sometimes found to be more junk food than nourishment.

Gelato, which brand was withdrawn

Generally, food recalls occur thanks to the controls of the Ministry of Health. But it can also happen that a product comes recalled by the company itself who has realized the problem and intends to remedy it. Food controls are essential to protect the health of consumers, especially when the products are particularly sophisticated or when they have raw materials that are particularly sensitive to bacterial contamination. One of the reasons for recalls is the presence of toxins, often developed due to the use of preservatives or dyes in foods. And this is the case with the ice cream in question.

Read also: Can banana peel be eaten?

Even if the made in Italy product represents excellence, other foreign ice creams also have great sales success. How Hague dance, vanilla, caramel and peanut ice cream produced in French and German factories. And this is precisely the ice cream recalled. Specifically, vanilla-based ice creams, which is almost the entire range. The reason: presence of chloroethanola chemical that is mainly used in the ethylene oxide synthesis process and as a reagent for the production of dyes. Both ethylene oxide and chloroethanol are harmful to humans.

Read also: Withdraw bottles of Coca Cola from the market: the discovery

Chloroethanol can provoke danni to the heart system, the nervous system, the kidneys and the liver. Obviously with frequent and continuous exposure, not accidental and occasional. The products were recalled: belgian choc; Macadamia; cookies; pralines; caramel attraction; duo belgian choc & vanilla. If you have these products it is advisable to bring them back to the point of sale and not to consume them. It is a preventative precaution that should be followed.