Food recall, communication on empty cannoli

The product in question is a pack of Empty cannoli of Lidl Italia Srl with a single shareholder. The production batch is 166, while the manufacturer’s name is Blanco Srls The reason is due to the presence of the milk allergen not shown on the label. In this way, as stated on the website of the Ministry of Health, the product is not suitable for consumption by milk allergy sufferers. Therefore consumers not to consume it and so it will be necessary to bring it back to the point of sale for reimbursement. The packaging of the product is 250 g

