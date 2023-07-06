Food Recall: Microbiological Risk for Beef Tartare Produced by Fiorani Spa

Title: Food Recall Issued for Beef Tartare Due to Microbiological Risk

Date: July 5, 2023

Milan, Italy – A recent food recall notice has been issued for several batches of beef tartare produced by Fiorani Spa at their factory in via Coppalati 52, Piacenza. The recall is being conducted due to the potential presence of Escherichia coli bacteria that produce Shiga-Toxin (Stec), posing a microbiological risk to consumers. This news is particularly concerning as beef tartare is a popular dish among consumers during the current period of hot weather.

The Ministry of Health has alerted the public about the possible presence of Escherichia coli bacteria. Certain strains of this bacteria, known as “Shiga-Toxin producers” or “verocytotoxic” (STEC or VTEC), can produce toxins that are harmful to human health, leading to severe forms of hemorrhagic diarrhea. Escherichia coli is commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals, with cattle serving as the primary natural reservoir for STEC. The bacteria can also be present in other domestic and wild ruminants, such as sheep, goats, deer, and roe deer, often without causing any apparent symptoms of disease.

The recall pertains specifically to packs of 210 grams of beef tartare. The affected batches and their expiration dates are as follows:

– Lot 25223TA expiring July 5th, 2023, sold under the name “2 Tartare” and bearing the Fiorani brand.

– Lot 25223TA expiring July 6th, 2023, sold under the name “Tartare Le colline della buona” and bearing a different brand.

– Lot 25223TA expiring July 5th, 2023, also sold under the name “Tartare.”

Consumers who have purchased any of the aforementioned products are advised to refrain from consuming them and return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or disposal. In case of any related health concerns or symptoms, individuals are encouraged to seek medical attention immediately.

Fiorani Spa, the manufacturer, is cooperating with the relevant authorities to investigate the source of contamination and prevent any further risks to public health. Additional information regarding the recall and any updates will be communicated through official channels as necessary.

In light of this food recall, consumers are reminded of the importance of proper food handling and cooking techniques to ensure the safety of their meals. It is recommended to thoroughly cook all meat products, especially ground or raw meats, to destroy any potential harmful bacteria.

Staying informed and vigilant about food recalls is essential for maintaining consumer health and safety. The Ministry of Health, along with relevant authorities, continues to take necessary actions to protect the public from potential risks associated with contaminated food products.

