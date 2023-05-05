Food Recall: Other Zergil Seasoning should no longer be used

Food Recall Again: Other Zergil Spices should no longer be used
The most important:
- Another Zergil spice has been recalled.
- The cumin is contaminated with a forbidden insecticide.
- The product should no longer be used.
Because a batch of Zergil cumin was contaminated with the insecticide chlorpyrifos, the manufacturer is now recalling the product. This is currently reported by the portal “Food Alert”. This recall comes after another spice of the same brand had to be recalled in April due to salmonella contamination.
The use of the insecticide chlorpyrifos has been banned in the EU since 2020. The absorption of the substance leads to symptoms of poisoning. These can manifest themselves in colic, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, nausea or dizziness. In particularly bad cases, respiratory arrest can also occur.
Pregnant women are particularly at risk because chlorpyrifos can cause changes in the brain of the unborn child.
Book tip: “Toxins – The invisible danger”
How toxins from the environment, food and cosmetics endanger our health – and what we can do about it
Food recall Zergil Cumin: Manufacturer provides insufficient information on return
This product is affected by the current recall:
- Name: cumin
- Brand: Zergil
- Best before date (MHD): 01.08.2024
The manufacturer strongly advises against the consumption and use of the affected batch. Other batches are not affected.
The product was sold loudly in the following federal states:
- Baden-Wuerttemberg
- Bayern
- Berlin
- Hamburg
- Hesse
- Lower Saxony
- North Rhine-Westphalia
With this recall, the company Zergil Spices & Herbs does not provide any information as to whether and how consumers can return the affected product. It is also not explained whether and how a refund of the purchase price is possible.
The Turkish company belongs to Yayla-Türk Lebensmittelvertrieb GmbH and has a branch in Krefeld. Affected customers can contact us by phone on +49(0) 21 51 57 9970 if they have any questions. Alternatively, you can contact us by email at [email protected]
