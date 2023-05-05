Food Recall: Other Zergil Seasoning should no longer be used

Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

Because a batch of Zergil cumin was contaminated with the insecticide chlorpyrifos, the manufacturer is now recalling the product. This is currently reported by the portal “Food Alert”. This recall comes after another spice of the same brand had to be recalled in April due to salmonella contamination.

The use of the insecticide chlorpyrifos has been banned in the EU since 2020. The absorption of the substance leads to symptoms of poisoning. These can manifest themselves in colic, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, nausea or dizziness. In particularly bad cases, respiratory arrest can also occur.

Pregnant women are particularly at risk because chlorpyrifos can cause changes in the brain of the unborn child.