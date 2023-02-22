A new food recall has turned into a considerable alarm that affects all of Italy, a product has been immediately withdrawn from the shelves and the information circulated in the shortest possible time.

Once again in the crosshairs of media attention we find a food recall that arrived with an official statement from the Ministry of Health, which has alarmed consumers throughout the nation since it is news to be taken with a grain of salt for which I am been called and pay attention to what is currently in their homes.

In particular, we are referring to a widespread appeal also through the media to ensure that information arrives and travels as quickly as possible since this is a very delicate subject, given that the Ministry of Health underlines to promptly deliver the purchased product to the reference supermarket, to provide for the necessary appropriate measures.

Food recall throughout Italy

In recent days, numerous food recalls have been disseminated and issued by the Ministry of Health as a result of disconcerting discoveries that have seriously endangered the health of the person, together with the possibility of being able to contract viruses as happened in the case of cured meats with the danger of spreading salmonella.

In this case, we are referring to a product for which it was wrong the label with which it is presented to the public directly from the factory which in this specific case is located in Piedmont.

Il Ministry of Healththerefore, put under the spotlight the urgent provision concerning the article represented by Beef Battuta Ad. Pmt Tartufo G200 Skin – Piedmontese Fassone tartarei.e. the product from Cascina La Marchesa – Face Brothersand made by Face Fratelli srl.

Label error for recalled product

According to what was announced in the press release issued by the Ministry of Healththe product mentioned above does not carry particular health risks unless it is consumed according to what is reported by the right label which was not affixed before the diffusion in the markets.

In fact, i affected lots of the recalled product are the following which we decide below:

WRONG expiration dates BATCH 663286: 03/20/2023 LOT 664256: 03/24/2023;

CORRECT expiration dates BATCH 663286: 02/20/2023 LOT 664256: 02/24/2023.

As always, the advice is to view the official circular on the website of the Ministry of Healthin any case it is plausible to take the product with the wrong label back to the supermarket where you purchased it and thus arrange for a refund or replacement of the same.

