Home Health Food recall: product disappeared from the shelves is an alarm throughout Italy
Health

Food recall: product disappeared from the shelves is an alarm throughout Italy

by admin
Food recall: product disappeared from the shelves is an alarm throughout Italy

A new food recall has turned into a considerable alarm that affects all of Italy, a product has been immediately withdrawn from the shelves and the information circulated in the shortest possible time.

Once again in the crosshairs of media attention we find a food recall that arrived with an official statement from the Ministry of Health, which has alarmed consumers throughout the nation since it is news to be taken with a grain of salt for which I am been called and pay attention to what is currently in their homes.

Danger food recall – RicettaSprint

READ ALSO -> Lazza star of Sanremo, the ice cream that tastes like ash appears: Mengoni’s comment

In particular, we are referring to a widespread appeal also through the media to ensure that information arrives and travels as quickly as possible since this is a very delicate subject, given that the Ministry of Health underlines to promptly deliver the purchased product to the reference supermarket, to provide for the necessary appropriate measures.

Food recall throughout Italy

In recent days, numerous food recalls have been disseminated and issued by the Ministry of Health as a result of disconcerting discoveries that have seriously endangered the health of the person, together with the possibility of being able to contract viruses as happened in the case of cured meats with the danger of spreading salmonella.

In this case, we are referring to a product for which it was wrong the label with which it is presented to the public directly from the factory which in this specific case is located in Piedmont.

Danger food recall – RicettaSprint

Il Ministry of Healththerefore, put under the spotlight the urgent provision concerning the article represented by Beef Battuta Ad. Pmt Tartufo G200 Skin – Piedmontese Fassone tartarei.e. the product from Cascina La Marchesa – Face Brothersand made by Face Fratelli srl.

READ ALSO -> Carlo Cracco unveiled for the web | The chef comes out astounds the fans

Label error for recalled product

According to what was announced in the press release issued by the Ministry of Healththe product mentioned above does not carry particular health risks unless it is consumed according to what is reported by the right label which was not affixed before the diffusion in the markets.

In fact, i affected lots of the recalled product are the following which we decide below:

  • WRONG expiration dates BATCH 663286: 03/20/2023 LOT 664256: 03/24/2023;
  • CORRECT expiration dates BATCH 663286: 02/20/2023 LOT 664256: 02/24/2023.
Danger food recall – RicettaSprint

As always, the advice is to view the official circular on the website of the Ministry of Healthin any case it is plausible to take the product with the wrong label back to the supermarket where you purchased it and thus arrange for a refund or replacement of the same.

READ ALSO -> Storm for Benedetta Rossi: Marco Gentili’s words freeze the web

See also  Seagate 2TB version of the Xbox capacity expansion card launched, priced at 11,690 yuan in Taiwan

You may also like

Aifa, tight on vitamin D prescriptions

The specialized and non-exclusive nurse of the future...

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

Live conference Mourinho: “Berardi sure I’m staying at...

Glaucoma: risk of poor quality sleep

«The future of health is data analysis». That’s...

Medicine, Di Gennaro (Sin) “Thanks to research, epilepsy...

Targeted diet with psychobiotics reduces stress and anxiety...

Covid: Fiaso, slight increase in hospitalizations, +2.4% in...

chewing well contributes (also) to calorie consumption –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy