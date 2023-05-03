Food recall: Salmon caviar contaminated with Listeria

This post was published in cooperation with

The most important: Because Listeria was discovered in a batch, Caviar House & Prunier is recalling its salmon caviar.

There is a risk of health damage if consumed.

The purchase price can be refunded.

Caviar House & Prunier City GmbH is recalling its product “Balik Pearls – salmon caviar”. A batch of the food is contaminated with the pathogen Listeria monocytogenes. It has already been withdrawn from sale. That reports current the portal “food warning”. Food contaminated with Listeria should not be consumed. It can lead to an illness with flu-like symptoms as well as diarrhea and fever. This usually happens within 14 days of eating the contaminated food. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with a weakened immune system can also develop more severe illnesses with blood poisoning and meningitis.

Caviar Recall: This batch is affected Behind the Pearls – Lachskaviar Packaging unit: 100 grams

Best before date (MHD): 31.12.2023 According to “Food Warning”, the product was offered in the following federal states: Baden-Wuerttemberg

Bayern

Hamburg

Hesse

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

North Rhine-Westphalia

Saarland Other batches of caviar with a different BBD are not affected by the recall and can be consumed without hesitation. Consumers who have already bought the Balik Pearls salmon caviar will be refunded the purchase price upon presentation of the label with the BBD December 31, 2023. The manufacturer does not specify whether the reimbursement should be processed through the point of sale or himself. Customers can contact Caviar House by email at [email protected] or by phone at 0800-2225855 if they have any questions about reimbursement.

