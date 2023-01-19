The Ministry of Health has announced a new food withdrawal, this time it is Salmonella that endangers the health of consumers. All the details below.

As can be seen from the institutional website of the Ministry of Health, there is a new case of food recalls. The products in question are packs of Tastal, withdrawn from supermarket shelves due to the alleged presence of the Salmonella bacterium.

As many know, Salmonella bacteria can put our health at risk by causing different types of infections. As a rule, this type of bacteria causes gastroenteritis, or in more severe cases, typhoid fever. Symptoms of Salmonella infections appear 12 to 48 hours after ingestion of the bacteria and are usually manifested by nausea and cramping abdominal pain, followed by watery diarrhoea, fever and vomiting. Although in most cases the infection lasts only a few days, the disease can be very serious in the case of infants, the elderly and people with immune defects. Furthermore, it is estimated that about 10-30% after a few weeks of the disappearance of symptoms, may develop a form of reactive arthritis, a very painful disorder that mainly affects the hips and knees.

Considering that by far the most frequent transmission is precisely the ingestion of food contaminated by the bacterium, it could be useful to know the specifications of the Tatale mentioned.

Food recalls: the specifications of the recalled Tastal

For the uninitiated, the tastal is a mixture of fresh pork, flavored with salt and pepper. This typical Veronese specialty is widely used to make various recipes.

Therefore, it is advisable to be informed about the specifics of the product recalled by the health authorities. Just as the Ministry of Health reports on the official page, the withdrawn lot concerns packs of 500 grams (2 x 250 grams) of Tastal branded “Il Pronto da Cuocere” identified with lot number L6125220077 expiring 16 – 01 – 2023 and L6125240077 with expiry 18 – 01 – 2023. The product is manufactured by the company Aspiag Service Srl in plant 58, in Monselice, in the province of Padua. Therefore, anyone who purchased the product with the lot number and expiry date just indicated is strongly recommended by the health authorities not to consume it and return it to the point of sale where it was purchased for a replacement or a refund, even without showing proof of purchase. .

In conclusion, we remind you that the main way to protect yourself from the attacks of Salmonella bacteria is to scrupulously follow the hygiene rules. So, wash your hands often or sanitize them and do the same with all cooking.